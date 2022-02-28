Dog obedience classes begin March 7 at Springbrook Park Gym, 1561 Dalton St., in Alcoa. Register at the first class on March 7. All dogs must be current on shots and proof of vaccination is required.
Classes offered:
AKC Star Puppy Program for puppies ages 8 to 14 weeks: The focus of this class is early socialization. Basic commands, grooming and housebreaking will also be covered. Classes begin from 6-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7. The fee is $60 for seven weeks. Bring your puppy with you on the first night. The instructor is Sandy Sutton.
Beginner Obedience for dogs ages 14 weeks and older: Continued socialization, basic obedience, behavior issues. Classes begin Monday, March 7, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The fee is $100 for seven weeks/$70 for rescue dogs (must show proof of rescue agency/shelter). Leave your dog at home on the first night. The instructor is Sandy Sutton.
Rally: Enrollment in this class requires previous obedience class participation at least through a beginner level. Classes begin Monday, March 7, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The fee is $100 for seven weeks. Bring your dog with you on the first night. The instructor is Sandy Sutton.
Call 705-7324 or 983-7833, or email sssutton15@gmail.com or bsobas264@hotmail.com for more information.
