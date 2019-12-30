A little time and training can go a long way toward a happy and rewarding relationship with your pet.
Start the new year by enrolling your dog in obedience classes at Springbrook Park Gym, 1561 Dalton St., Alcoa.
Register at the first class on Jan. 6.
All dogs must be current on shots and proof of vaccination is required.
Classes offered include:
AKC STAR PUPPY PROGRAM
For puppies ages 8 to 14 Weeks — The focus of this class is early socialization, which is very important for young dogs.
Basic commands, grooming and housebreaking also will be covered. Classes are from 6-6:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 6.
The fee is $60 for seven weeks. Bring your puppy with you on the first night.
BEGINNER OBEDIENCE
For dogs ages 14 weeks and older — Continued socialization, basic obedience, behavior issues.
Classes are from 6:30-7 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 6.
The fee is $90 for seven weeks/$45 for rescue dogs (must show proof of rescue agency/shelter). Leave your dog at home on the first night.
BEGINNER RALLY
Enrollment in this class requires previous obedience class participation at least through a beginner level. Classes are from 7:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 6.
The fee is $90 for seven weeks. Bring your dog with you on the first night.
Sandy Sutton is the instructor for all three classes.
Call 865-705-7324 or 865-407-9567, or email sssutton15@gmail.com or bsobas264@hotmail.com for more information.
