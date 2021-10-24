Maryville Rotary Club was a very popular guest last week at the Blount County Justice Center as members presented 49 10-count boxes of doughnuts to these county employees.
Sheriff James Berrong and other law enforcement personnel came out to collect the gift from Maryville Rotary. The doughnuts were part of Purple Pinkie Day that raises awareness and funds to help eradicate polio worldwide. On had to deliver the sweet treats were Carla Rafferty, Keith Lindgren and Ruth Ann Lindgren. Keith is president of the Maryville Rotary Club.
The doughnuts were coated in purple icing. As Keith explained to the law enforcement officers present, purple dye is used to coat the pinkies of children receiving the polio vaccination so health care providers will know they have received the shot. Parents will sometimes take the children to the back of the line to get vaccinated again just to ensure they don’t get polio, he said.
More doughnuts, which were all provided by Dunkin Donuts, were also taken to Blount Memorial Hospital, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Blount County Public Library.
Keith told the crowd polio has been almost eradicated, but the vaccine is still necessary. There have been only two cases reported around the world so far this year, he said. There were 102 at this same time last year.
Rotary has been working for more than 35 years to rid the world of this disease. Members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease.
It takes just $3 to vaccinate a child against polio for life. Each box of Purple Pinkie doughnuts purchased during World Polio Day has raised enough money to vaccinate 62 kids.
(0) comments
