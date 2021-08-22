The name of this nonprofit organization celebrating its 25th anniversary in Blount County accurately reveals who they are — Good Neighbors — because they come alongside struggling families to offer help when it’s needed the most.
Take a look at the volume of people they have helped and the scope of their mission comes into clear view.
For instance, in 2020, Good Neighbors of Blount County had appointments with 1,445 people and received 5,679 calls. Their volunteer hours were 3,624, with a value of $155,832.
Total number of clients served was 1,877.
The wow factor comes in with the total amount of financial assistance rendered in 2020: $250,979.
A 25th anniversary celebration of what this organization has accomplished will take place 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the greenbelt pavilion behind Blount County Courthouse. Pistol Creek Catch of the Day will provide entertainment and light refreshments will be served. The public is invited.
This nonprofit housed on the campus of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville operates with one full-time paid staff member, Executive Director Lisa Blackwood, and an office worker who puts in 10 hours per week. She just came on board. The rest is handled by a core of 25 volunteers.
As this milestone anniversary gets closer, Blackwood and board Chair Matt Webb sat down to look at the past 16 years of service in this community.
Meeting growing needs
“We gave out $13,000 in 2005,” Webb pointed out. “In 2020, we gave out $250,000. During COVID we were blessed with a partnership with United Way and individual donors. We had one virtual fundraiser last year, but giving went from $130,000 (2019) to $250,000. To me, that speaks to the confidence the community has in us and how me manage the money. It was Lisa and her ability to pivot last March and April when we had to go virtual for everything.”
Good Neighbors started out as an emergency assistance for people falling short on rent and utilities and it’s continued in that mission. It was founded in 1996 by the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council. Corita Swanson was the first director.
There is also a component where a budget coach works with the individuals so they can orchestrate a way forward. This agency provides its clients, which it calls neighbors, with a list of other resources like food pantries and where to go for free hot meals and also assistance through the local school systems.
Blackwood said there aren’t records that go back beyond 2005, but these past 16 years show the volume of need present in this community.
Last year was a year like no other as Blount Countians lost jobs or had work hours reduced due to the pandemic. And as Good Neighbors took to solely handling cases over the phone, the office never closed.
The nonprofit used its general fund to disperse $77,156 to those needing assistance. A portion of that is Good Neighbors’ allocation from United Way; the rest came from fundraising or donations.
There is also a grace fund Good Neighbors uses when there are extenuating circumstances. This money comes strictly from fundraising and donation. The amount given from this fund in 2020 was $11,807.
The rest of 2020’s dispersions came from an unrestricted fund ($88,963) and funds for COVID relief, which totaled $129,092. These COVID funds came from multiple United Way grants, one East Tennessee Foundation grant and designed gifts from the community, Blackwood explained.
There was an additional $32,923 that came from the SURE (Secure Utilities and Rental Entry) fund to help clients. A base grant was received from United Way but Good Neighbors covers more than two-thirds of the funds expended.
Webb pointed out that from 2005 to the present, Good Neighbors has given $1.5 million to help Blount Countians in crisis. That includes helping with rent and utilities, the agency’s main focus.
Blackwood has been at the helm going on 14 years.
“When I started there were about four volunteers and me,” she said. “It has grown to 30 pre-pandemic. Now we are at about 25. Some will never come back.”
A visible location
The agency moved to the St. Andrew’s campus almost four years ago and was previously housed in the former Red Cross building, and before that, at the Habitat for Humanity location. Both Blackwood and Webb said this West Broadway address in Maryville is centrally located.
“It was a move we never wanted to make but it was the best move we ever made,” the executive director said.
Blackwood estimated there are about 22 local churches who routinely donate. BCEAC continues to support this agency, too.
Webb said Good Neighbors’ budget is 25% from grants, 25% from churches and 50% from fundraising and community. “We need all three,” he said.
Some generous people brought in their stimulus check money and handed it over.
There are two fundraisers coming up to refill the coiffeurs. One is the Spirit of Good Neighbors Awards ceremony, set for Nov. 4. The Moonlight Mile is also making its return, on Sept. 25, changing its venue from downtown Broadway to Maryville College.
In the beginning, Good Neighbors didn’t have a budget. It would raise funds, disperse them and then close when the money ran out, Blackwood said. She said that changed many years ago and Good Neighbors never closed its doors again.
Just getting a foot in the door
Webb said there is still a focus on emergency assistance. He and Blackwood said rent and utility deposits are a lot of what they help with now. There are 11 different utility companies in Blount County, Blackwood said. Sometimes when people find housing, they have to work with three different ones, each requiring a deposit, she said.
Good Neighbors is seeing lots of people who are homeless and the number will probably increase as rent continues to climb and the federal eviction moratorium on rent expires in October, Blackwood said.
“Before the pandemic, the average rent was $800,” she said. “Now it’s close to $1,100 and it’s going to get worse.”
Webb said that while there are new apartment complexes being built here, they aren’t the kinds of places lower-income people can afford. He said he knows of one instance where someone converted a shed into a house.
Complete strangers are moving in together because they can’t afford rent on their own, Blackwood added.
A positive that’s developed over Good Neighbors’ 25-year existence is the number of other agencies who partner with this agency or send referrals, Webb said.
“United Way looks at Good Neighbors as a kind of gateway organization,” the board chair said. “We meet them where they are and see that their needs get met.”
Blackwood said her organization doesn’t send anybody to a place that will not help them. Good Neighbors has a good relationship with lots of other nonprofits who come together to serve, she said.
“We work hand in hand with them,” she said. “That is the thing with nonprofits. We work together.”
At the end of the day, people want to know that you are a good steward of their money, Webb said. Good Neighbors has low overhead with its one full-time staffer and the part-time employee.
“People like to see the money they give turn around and go back out the door,” he said. “If you look at our budget, you give and it goes. We are not in the business of hiring overhead.”
