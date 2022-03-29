Warmer weather is often welcome for a variety of reasons and dining outdoors can help take that appreciation to the next level. Keeping ingredients lists short and prep time minimal also allows you to spend more time enjoying the sunshine and blue skies al fresco with the ones you love.
Fish with Bok Choy
Prep time: 3 minutes
Cook time: 7 minutes
Servings: 1
1 Minute Brown Rice Cup
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 white fish fillet
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon grated ginger
2 baby bok choy, quartered
1 teaspoon soy sauce
Heat rice according to package directions. Set aside.
Add salt and pepper to both sides of fish, to taste.
In medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook fish 2 minutes on each side. Remove fish from pan and keep warm.
In same pan, add sesame oil and ginger. Cook 1 minute.
Add bok choy to pan and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add soy sauce; stir to incorporate. Top rice with fish and serve with bok choy.
Fiesta Rice
Prep time: 3 minutes
Servings: 1
1 Minute White Rice Cup
1 diced tomato
1/2 diced avocado
1 sliced green onion
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon lime juice
salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
Heat rice according to package directions. Set aside.
In bowl, combine tomato, avocado, onion and cilantro.
Add lime juice and salt and pepper, to taste. Mix thoroughly and serve.
