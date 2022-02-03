The Comfort Quilts Ministry of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville started in 2010. It grew from a member’s love of quilting to a ministry that offers comfort and hope to others through quilts. Since its inception, 660 quilts have been made and distributed in and around the community.
Throughout the year, members and friends, including one in Oregon, have sent quilt tops to Shirley Lips, who finishes the quilts on her long arm quilting machine. Once a year, the group gathers at St, Paul Lutheran Church for its Quilt Fest. Because of COVID-19, the event was canceled last year but on Saturday Jan. 29, seven women gathered to piece quilt tops, attached labels to finished quilts and enjoy fellowship.
“We are currently focusing on children” said Lips, who along with Kris Zimmer, coordinates the ministry. “We provide quilts to Children’s Hospital, New Hope Child Advocacy Center and children in Family Promise. Last year we donated 89 quilts, including 45 quilts to children in families receiving Thanksgiving baskets from our church.”
This year the group completed 17 quilt tops and attached labels to eight finished quilts. Each quilt represents the motto, Wrapping People in God’s Love, One Quilt at a Time.
If you would like to join this community ministry, email Shirley Lips at thequilthouse@gmail.com.
To learn more about the ministries and worship services at St Paul Lutheran Church, contact the office at 865-982-4285
or visit the website stpaulmaryville.org.
