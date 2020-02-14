Joe Holloway, an expert on the old Knoxville, Sevierville & Eastern Railroad, will give a program titled "The Slow & Easy Rides Again" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Seymour United Methodist Church, 107 Simmons Road, just off Chapman Highway in Seymour. The program, which is free, is sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library and is part of the "How We Live: Then & Now" series. For more information, call the library at 573-0728.
