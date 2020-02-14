Joe Holloway, an expert on the old Knoxville, Sevierville & Eastern Railroad, will give a program titled "The Slow & Easy Rides Again" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Seymour United Methodist Church, 107 Simmons Road, just off Chapman Highway in Seymour. The program, which is free, is sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library and is part of the "How We Live: Then & Now" series. For more information, call the library at 573-0728.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.