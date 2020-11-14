She’s showing her age, but with some tender, loving care, the historic Thompson-Brown House will welcome visitors for generations to come thanks to the efforts of the Cades Cove Preservation Association.
The Thompson-Brown House has been home to the Cades Cove Preservation Association’s Cades Cove Museum since 2005 and is filled with artifacts and records relating to the history of Cades Cove. The house and grounds belong to Blount County, which leases the property to CCPA. In 2019, the Blount County Commission voted to give CCPA sole use and control of the structure, and at that time, CCPA President Stephen Weber explained that this designation allows the organization to raise funds for needed repairs and maintenance.
Perpetual yard sale
Raising those funds in a pandemic year has been a challenge for CCPA, which had to cancel its traditional events. Instead, an ongoing fundraiser, “Raising the Roof,” a perpetual yard sale of donated items ranging from small appliances, books and knickknacks to silver tea sets, artwork, antiques and collectibles such as dolls still in the original boxes, is being held. The sale items are displayed on the museum grounds at 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and may also be viewed through the Facebook Marketplace. Museum visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Donations of gently used items for the sale continue to be accepted with the exception of clothing. Inventory changes regularly, and visitors are encouraged to come back often and see what “new” treasures they may find.
The fundraiser will continue until all items are sold, Weber said, adding that every penny raised will go toward repairs at the historic house.
Assessing the damage
First on CCPA’s wish list is to raise enough funds to literally “raise the roof.” The present roof is leaking so badly that washtubs and buckets are placed strategically in the upper level dogtrot area to catch water during rainstorms.
“We are going back to a metal roof,” Weber said, well in keeping with the history of the two-century-old structure. Museum Director Gloria Motter said photographs of the house in the early 20 th century displayed at the museum show a metal roof.
Also on the wish list are repairs to 10 windows.
“We had to board up more than one of the windows because they had degraded to the point that they were very unsafe,” museum volunteer Richard Anderson said. “Wood trim and glass panes were falling off.”
Motter said logs need to be repaired, and a heat and air system is needed, as well.
Donations of funds are always welcome, and corporate donors of $500 and more as well as personal donors of $125 and up will be acknowledged on a permanent display in the museum. Motter said the donations may be made in honor of or in memory of individuals, families, etc.
Public Information Officer Jim Motter said, “The Thompson-Brown House is a Blount County treasure that we are repairing. It’s on the original foundation, on its original spot, with most of its original features. It’s not falling down—it just needs some TLC. We want Blount County to get excited about it and make sure the house is here for another 200 years.”
The Thompson-Brown House is one of the oldest two-story, two-pen log buildings in East Tennessee and is believed to have been built by William Thompson, a substantial landowner, farmer and land trader, in the first quarter of the 19 th century. Thompson family records tell of the birth of a daughter in the house in 1823. The Rev. William Beard Brown purchased the home in 1867. After his death in 1879, his widow, Mary Elizabeth Bicknell Brown, and son John Fielding Brown operated the farm. At the turn of the 20 th century, they established Brown Brothers Cedar Grove Dairy, the first in Maryville to deliver milk house to house. The property was sold to Maryville College in 1934. Blount County later acquired the property and now leases it to CCPA as the permanent home of the Cades Cove Museum.
