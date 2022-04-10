Remote Area Medical — a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need — is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its June 25-26 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Central Baptist Bearden, located at 6300 Deane Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919. This clinic is in collaboration with Central Bearden.
They are also in need of interpreters, as well as general support volunteers to help set-up and take-down. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Knoxville community, visit www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
