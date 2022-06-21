Remote Area Medical — a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, June 25-26. RAM will be set up at Central Bearden, located at 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville. This clinic is in collaboration with Central Baptist Bearden.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, June 24, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. HIV testing, Hepatitis C testing and free, take home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free health care and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers — made up of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff — have supported RAM’s mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.