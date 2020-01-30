Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of mobile clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, is returning to Knoxville Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. All RAM services are free and no ID is required.
The Knoxville clinic will also kick off RAM’s new colon cancer screening program available to patients throughout 2020, thanks to the generous support of Olympus Corporation of the Americas.
The RAM clinic will be held at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville. The clinic parking lot is scheduled to open at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets will be distributed beginning at 3 a.m. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis in numerical order, according to their ticket number. Clinic doors open no later than 6 a.m.
This process will repeat on Saturday, Feb. 1, and then again on Sunday, Feb. 2.
