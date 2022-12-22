Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic Jan. 13-15. RAM will be set up at the Jacob Building, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, for three days only.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Thursday night, Jan. 12, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients must undergo a COVID-19 CDC question screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
RAM is still in need of volunteers for Friday, Jan. 13. This includes licensed dental, medical and vision professionals, as well as general support volunteers to help patients through the clinic. Volunteer opportunities also exist on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11-12 and Sunday, Jan. 15 to help with set-up and breakdown.
Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.
