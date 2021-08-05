Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, is coming to Maryville, Aug. 14 and 15 to provide free care.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The two-day clinic, in collaboration with members of the local community and Leadership Blount Alumni, will be held at the Everett Recreation Center located at 318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville.
“Remote Area Medical looks forward to being able to help bring free services to those in need in Maryville,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman.
Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, addiction counseling, neurology and general medical exams.
“Working with RAM has been an amazing experience. They have made such a difference across the world. We are very lucky to not only have the clinic here but to have them headquartered in our county,” said Jeanette Beaverson, Community Host Group Promotions Chair.
Many organizations and individuals, in addition to Leadership Blount, have come together to help bring care to Maryville, including: East Tennessee Foundation, The Thompson Charitable Foundation, United Way, DENSO, All Occasions Party Rentals, Pilot, Blount County Parks and Rec, and more.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.
The parking lot will open no earlier than 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Patients will not be able to enter the parking lot before this time. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. Email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org for more information about volunteering at a RAM pop-up medical clinic in the future. To learn more about RAM or to donate, visit www.ramu sa.org or call 865-579-1530.
