Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville has closed to the public. In lieu of physical tours of the house, virtual tours are being offered every Wednesday via Facebook live. “Live from Swan Pond” will take place at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 15, 22 and 29. The Great Hall will be the area of the house featured on April 15. The Parlor is set for April 22 and the Children’s and Master Bedroom on April 29.
Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. For more information, visit www.ramseyhouse.org. To join the virtual tour go to Facebook and search “Live from Swan Pond.”
