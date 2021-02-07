Join Historic Ramsey House and Misty Anderson, local needle felter, for a fun workshop to create your very own gnome. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. No previous felting or sewing experience/skills are necessary to create these sweet little gnomes. This workshop is perfect for felting beginners.
During the workshop, you to will create one gnome in the color of your choice. Your finished gnome will measure approximately 3 inches tall, depending on how firmly it is felted. All instruction and supplies needed are included with admission. This workshop is appropriate for those 10 years and older.
All proceeds benefit the Blacksmith Shop building project by Eagle Scout candidate, Ethan Anderson. To learn more about the Ethan Anderson Blacksmith Shop Project, please visit, www.blacksmithatramsey.org.
Cost: $35 (all materials included). Credit card fees apply. Payments with cash or check are available. Call 865-546-0745 to arrange payment. Class time is three hours.
This event will be held inside our Visitor Center. Class size will be limited and COVID safety measures will be in place. Masks are required while indoors.
Ramsey House is located at 2614 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.