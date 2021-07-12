Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville is bringing Vintage Base Ball Association back for another season.
Join the fun and experience America’s game as it was played in 1864. The Knoxville Holstons take on the Nashville Maroons, July 17, 11 a.m., and the Emmett Machinists of Knoxville will play the Nashville Maroons at 2 p.m. Don't forget your lawn chair and umbrella for shade.
This free public event is enjoying its eighth season and Historic Ramsey House, 2416 Thorn Grove Pike, is proud to be a part of this historic reenactment. They play by 1864 rules, wear period uniforms and local teams bear the names of actual teams that played in Knoxville during that time. For more information on the Tennessee Vintage Base Ball Association, visit http://tennesseevintagebaseball.com
Local food truck Knox Wurst will be on site to provide delicious eats. The 15% of the proceeds from the food truck sales help Ramsey House to continue to bring this educational event to our community. We encourage you to support these local food vendors throughout the season.
Historic Ramsey House is a 1797 historic house museum open to the public through guided tours. The site includes a Visitor Center that houses a museum shop, exhibits and ticket sales. With over 100 acres, the site provides a beautiful country setting with picnic areas for guests to enjoy.
