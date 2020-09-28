On acres of enclosed woodlands in Townsend, 18 black bear cubs and four yearlings are fattening up on all the pears, apples, muscadines, acorns and chestnuts they can eat as they will be leaving their temporary home at Appalachian Bear Rescue soon for returns to the wild.
ABR is a nonprofit facility that takes in these young, wild animals that have been orphaned or injured in the Great Smoky Mountains, on Kentucky backroads, South Carolina farms and regions beyond. The ABR curators nurture them back to health so the bears can return to their natural habitat.
That was successfully done back on Aug. 28 when Sparks, a yearling, ended his time at ABR. When he arrived on May 12, he weighed a mere 18 pounds. ABR weighed him on release day at a robust 81 pounds. He was the 304th bear cared for at the facility, which is closed to the public to ensure the safety of the bears and provide as little human contact as possible for the temporary tenants.
The yearlings still at ABR for now include one female, Dahlia, and three males, Sycamore, Mulberry and Augustus.
Sycamore, one of the sickest bears ABR has cared for, is currently housed in the recovery center at the facility; the other three are rooming together in a wild enclosure, where they can climb trees, drink from a pool, rest on platforms and interact. All of the bears are getting as much food as they desire so they can get to a proper weight in time to be released before hibernation.
ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd said so far in 2020, the rehabilitation facility has cared for a total of 27 bears. The largest number of bears cared for in one calendar year was 36, she said.
“We would have to get 10 more to break the record,” she said. “Let’s hope not.”
When found in Carter County, Tennessee, Sycamore was so small, his rescuers thought he was a cub born this year instead of a yearling born in January 2019. He weighed 40 pounds. He is bear No. 325.
“When you’re a yearling, 40 pounds isn’t that much on that frame,” Dodd said. She said he was very wobbly at the beginning but was always willing to eat, which is a good sign.
“He still rests but his body needed some time to recover,” Dodd said. He laid in the fetal position early on, a sign he didn’t feel well at all, Dodd explained. “Now when he’s resting, he’s all sprawled out.”
A fighting chance
Besides Sycamore, which arrived at ABR on Sept. 12, there is Aralia, which was brought here from Sullivan County on Sept. 7. All of the bears are taken to be examined at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. This little bear seemed to be favoring her right paw, veterinarians learned from ABR curators who have cameras in each of the enclosures. She doesn’t have any broken bones, Dodd said; it isn’t known yet if she will require surgery or will heal on her own. She is currently residing in ABR’s Hartley House and being closely monitored.
The others calling ABR home for now are Raven, Chickadee, Firefly, Flicker, Downy, Sunflower and Boomer, which all live in an enclosure together. Indigo, Lavender and Juniper — nicknamed the Rainbow Triplets — are housed in another wild enclosure with Ferdinand, Dumplin, Tweetsie, Sassafras, Harlan and Marmalade. Another cub, Clover, has an injury and is housed by herself.
The Rainbow Triplets came from Sevier County back in late August and will be returned there. Each of the rehabilitated bears is taken back to the place they were found initially.
Many times it is now known how the cubs end up alone and/or injured. Sometimes the mother bear is struck and killed by a car. In the case of the Rainbow Triplets, their mother was shot.
Dodd said bears won’t be released until mid-November. If they all make good recoveries, they could be gone from ABR by the end of the year.
Care equals costs
It takes a great deal of money to care for these bears over several months — an average of $3,000 per bear. ABR has a virtual Bearly 5K event set for Oct. 31. Participants are being asked to run or walk their miles wherever they are and then to post their photos on ABR’s website.
The other 2020 bears released this year include Balthazar, to Louisiana, and Ramsay, to the national park. Two others didn’t survive; one was being brought here from Alabama but died enroute due to injuries sustained from being hit by a car. The other was Chicory, which had an injury that prevented her from being able to survive in the wild. She was humanely euthanized.
It’s been a busy year, Dodd said. A new curator has been hired, Matthew Wilson, who joins Coy Blair, Tom Faulkner and others. One other curator, Janet Dalton, was recovering after being struck in the head as she was loading garbage into a dumpster.
Plans are underway for Bear Necessities, a fall fundraiser. It will be held virtually. It’s being called “From Our Den to Yours” and will take place Dec. 1.
Dodd said ABR is grateful for all of the support this community provides along with faraway friends on Facebook. People who are nearby offer their pears, apples and other bear treats. When the call is put out about the need for peanuts, people respond and purchase boxes online to send.
“A lot of people want little bears to do well,” she said.
