The Ready, Set, Move Awards program, sponsored by Blount BEneFITs (a Community Health Initiative team made up of interested and concerned citizens about health and wellness), was established in 2009 to recognize the efforts of area organizations and schools that are taking steps to promote, contribute and enhance the quality of life through healthy lifestyle opportunities.
Local businesses and schools submit a short program description that includes their program goals and objectives, number of participants, measurable results data, and supporting program materials. Two businesses are Overall Award winners this year: Maryville First Baptist — Family Life Center and Maryville City Schools.
The Family Life Center at Maryville First Baptist was established in 1999 and since that time, it has been a free resource to the community. Many people have participated since opening the doors, in everything from organized basketball leagues, cooking classes, movie nights, fitness classes, use of the walking track, kids’ kickball leagues, pick-up games or working out in the weight room.
Drew Goins, Family Life Center director, said the Family Life Center’s mission is to support the community with love and compassion through recreation and fitness. It is committed to promoting an environment that encourages healthy choices and a healthy lifestyle.
There are also several fitness classes going on such as Devoted Fitness, Zumba, and the SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) program which focuses on balance and fall prevention.
Maryville City Schools’ staff wellness program offers a variety of wellness activities for the employees and their families. The employee clinic is free for employees and dependents (age 6-26) on their insurance plan. The insurance plan is self-funded, meaning that the school district is the insurance company.
In addition to the regular insurance plan, they have a retirement health insurance plan. Employees can have MCS insurance coverage based on years of service until age 65. MCS also offer an Employee Assistance Program, Magellan. Magellan offers confidential assessment, short-term counseling, referral (if necessary) and follow-up to employees and family members (who live with the employee) who want help in dealing with stressful situations. Seasonal flu vaccinations are also available for employees, spouses, dependent and retirees at no cost.
Free staff exercise classes are offered onsite. Personal workout programs can be planned through the Coordinated School Health office with a local certified fitness instructor and registered dietitian. The staff wellness program is incentivized with several different prizes. During the past several years, the staff wellness opportunities have included free exercise classes, a disc golf tournament, Blount Walks and nutrition education classes.
During the 2021-2022 school year, MCS offered two challenges — walk/jog/run or bike challenge and stair step challenge. 149 staff members signed up to walk, jog, or run one mile at least five days per week or bike three miles at least five days per week between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10.
Maryville City Schools Coordinated School Health Coordinator Heather Ledbetter said, “The benefit of the staff wellness program is a healthier workforce. In turn, this puts less pressure on the health care budget and less substitute days are used. Employees report a greater awareness of their health from participating in the staff wellness program which is the main goal.”
Award winners were given a framed certificate and an outdoor sign. A few Blount BEneFITs representatives attended the presentations: Kelly Forster — chairperson, Connie Huffman — Blount Memorial Foundation president/COO, Terri Stewart — fitness instructor, and John Lamb — president East TN Quality Growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.