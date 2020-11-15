For years, Carrie Upton worked retail as assistant managers and as a beauty consultant, but deep inside she knew she wanted more.
The goal was to own her own business in Alcoa, where she lives with husband Sheldon. The two have been together for 17 years, married for five.
Just a few weeks ago, Carrie realized her dream, opening Geraldine’s Treasures, Native American Gift Shop. The locale is 356 Sanderson St., Alcoa, in Midland Towers. The sign has been hung outside the shop and the Uptons are busy getting the word out about this new adventure.
Opening in the middle of a pandemic might seem risky, but Carrie said everything has fallen into place. She opened the doors the last week of October. Business has been slow at first, but she is optimistic customers will come.
Her heritage is French Canadian and Blackfoot Indian, which gives the reasoning behind wanting to open a Native American gift shop. That and the fact there are no other stores in Blount County that specialize solely on items made by Native Americans.
The shop is currently stocked with Native American sculptures, dream catchers and other art forms. Carrie said she carries jewelry, but not the highly expensive stuff. Along one wall are fashions, along another are varieties of incense and crystals meant for healing and casting out negativity.
Honoring a matriarch
One might wonder where the name Geraldine’s Gifts comes from. Carrie named the shop after Sheldon’s late mother, Geraldine Upton, who was a longtime educator in Blount County. She passed away in November 2017 after serving as teacher at Charles M. Hall High School and then at Alcoa High School. She was also a counselor and basketball coach. She dedicated 44 years to public education.
Carrie said she often spoke to Geraldine about her dream of opening her own business. Geraldine would tell her to save back whatever money she could to make it happen. After Geraldine’s death, Carrie learned her mother-in-law had set aside money for her business venture. Carrie said she is forever grateful for the gift and wanted to honor the giver.
“By all means I was going to call my shop Geraldine’s,” Carrie said. “Everyone around here knew Geraldine.”
This small business owner said she will be traveling to Cherokee, North Carolina to buy some of the things she will sell in her shop. She has also been working with suppliers in New Mexico and New Hampshire.
Carrie was born in Massachusetts and raised in Florida. She moved here many years ago with a husband she lost to cancer. It was while working at Walgreens as a beauty consultant that she met Sheldon.
She said she just grew tired of working for someone else in the retail environment. Many of her years were spent at Dollar General.
“I know what I am doing with my background in retail,” Carrie said. “But I always had that fear that it wouldn’t work out. The only thing we can do is try.”
Currently Geraldine’s is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays and Thursdays.
If things go well in the next few months, Carrie said she might be moving into a larger space at Midland Towers. For now, they want to meet more members of their community as they build a business from the ground up.
