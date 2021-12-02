With 2020 thankfully in the rearview mirror, Maryville’s Madison Avenue Baptist Church is working to take its annual gift to the community to the next level.
“We are swinging for the fences this year,” Pastor Greg Heisler said.
That gift he is referring to is the congregation’s drive-thru Live Nativity set for Sunday, Dec. 5. It is free and open to the community and will be presented from 6:30-8 p.m.
The weather is expected to cooperate as mild temperatures are forecast with no rain anticipated.
The walk-thru itself will be similar to other years. There are seven scenes that depict the times leading up to Christ’s birth in a manger in Bethlehem. The stations will include actors who are members of Madison Avenue along with animals. Many of these church’s families have portrayed shepherds, wise men, angels and the holy family over the years.
Becky and Scott Worde were instrumental in getting this Christmas tradition started. It it now in its 12th year.
An addition to this year’s presentation will be a petting zoo, the pastor said, that will include a donkey, sheep and goats. This is the first time for this extra activity.
“When little kids see the animals in the nativity, they want to reach out and pet them,” Heisler said. “We have to ask parents not to let them. Our solution this year is to rent some animals for a petting zoo. When families get to the end, there will be the animals, some desserts and a photo booth. It will be a place to hang out.”
Back in 2020, because COVID was at its peak, Heisler said they took precautions to keep people safe. That included not serving refreshments or providing entertainment that would bring people together in close proximity. Those precautions were in place even though this is an outdoor event.
“Last year, the goal was to get them in, get them through, get them in their cars and get them home,” the pastor said. “This year we will have an area where they can linger and talk, maybe take some photos of their kids with the animals to use on Christmas cards. It will be some different opportunities than in the past that we seem to need. We are saying, ‘Hey, stay and hang out. Have some hot chocolate, eat a little cobbler and have fun.”
Madison Avenue rents out its animals from Little Ponderosa Zoo, a farm located in Anderson County. Heisler said they’ve gotten the sheep, camel, etc., from there for years.
It does take a lot of volunteers to pull this off. Set builders put their construction skills on display. The actors have costumes to acquire as they present the Christmas story. Heisler said there are two sets of actors who switch out that evening.
A welcoming team makes sure guests have the optimal experience as they walk to each of the stations. At the end, members of the choir will sing carols as visitors enjoy the refreshments.
“We have a few events that we call all hands on deck,” Heisler said. “We need everybody. It is always enjoyable as a pastor to see them come together and get behind something.”
It’s become something neighbors around the church come to expect, along with many others. Heisler said this isn’t a Madison Avenue event; it’s one to be experienced by all.
Hundreds come each year to kick off their Christmas season. Grandparents share the experience with their grandchildren. First-timers also come to see the story of Jesus’ birth revealed.
In 2020, Heisler said some 600 guests walked the paths. He and his congregation are hoping the number for this year is even larger.
People have been asking to make sure it will be presented once more, Heisler said. Many know the walk-thru is held on the first Sunday of December each year. Last year, it was cool outdoors, but the church has portable heaters for those nights. They might not be needed this time, Heisler said.
Last year, this pastor took time to pause and watch the interaction taking place. He said he saw families with young children kneeling at the stations as they read the scriptures displayed at each.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said.
