With the holidays over and the start of a new semester underway for students, the next big event is likely prom, military ball or other formal.
Kristina Killebrew and her volunteers at Second Chance Prom Ministry are ready to make them fun and memorable events. This outreach of RIO Revolution Church is now in its 11th year, a program that provides free services like makeup and hairstyling along with attire for anyone who needs it for that big night. That includes items for proms, military balls, homeschool dances, and even weddings, Killebrew said. They have been preparing for months. Both male and female clothing is included.
The day set aside this year is Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Registration is now underway at riorevolution.com; just click on the events tab. There is no cost to sign up or attend. The only requirements on the form are name, contact information and date of your up upcoming prom or dance.
Eleven years ago, this prom dress event was held in a couple of rooms at the church; there were a couple hundred dresses to choose from, Killebrew said.
“Now it takes up the entire floor of the sanctuary,” she said. “We have a full boutique. And we have really been blessed this year.”
Second Chance is the beneficiary of some community goodwill from Altar’d State, a women’s fashion store with headquarters here in Maryville. Altar’d State and its other business, a bridal shop called Vow’d, have donated brand new dresses to this cause. In the past, Killebrew and this outreach ministry relied heavily on dress donations from the public. New and gently-used attire has been graciously provided over the years.
Thanks to these businesses and others, there will be plenty of dresses in all sizes for students to select from. All will be categorized by size for easy shopping.
“It has definitely evolved and grown over the years,” Killebrew said. “We are super excited to be doing this on Feb. 25.”
With growth of a program comes other needs. Killebrew said for them, it’s permanent space for this annual event.
Our biggest need is — right now we are wall-to-wall in a 20-by-20 storage unit,” she explained. “We are praying for permanent space. Maybe that’s space in an existing business or a building that’s just sitting downtown.”
It becomes a challenge to create this popular event, host it and take it all down in time for church services the next day, this organizer said.
“Within a 24-hour period, we empty out a 20-by-20 storage unit, take everything to the church sanctuary, set up en entire boutique, size everything and set up a store. We serve all of the families, take everything down and put it back into storage so we can have church on Sunday — all in one day.”
At first, it was the prom needs of girls that were being taken care of. In addition to dresses, there are shoes, purses, jewelry, hair and makeup that are provided. But years in, this ministry was able to also start equipping the guys with their prom needs, things like tuxedos and suits and shoes. The selection has increased each year.
Second Chance partners with Regal Tuxedo. They will also have hair and makeup appointments with Tennessee School of Beauty for that special day.
Everyone knows how high grocery store prices have soared. Rent is also rising, making it hard to pay those bills, leaving little for extras, Killebrew said. Second Chance is making sure going to prom isn’t one of those things students have to forego.
“There are parents raising grandparents and grandparents raising their grandchildren,” Killebrew said. Foster families sometimes need the help of ministries like this, she pointed out. People from outside the county and even outside the state come to take advantage of the program.
“There are no qualifications,” this organizer said. “No questions asked.”
When families or individuals arrive on the morning of Feb. 25 to select dresses, etc., they will be paired up with a consultant who will help them make their selections. Fitting rooms will be available. Seamstresses are made available to help with alterations.
The first 100 students through the doors will receive goody bags full of items from local businesses.
“It is a great give-back to the community,” Killebrew said. “We would love the needs to eventually not be there but unfortunately that is not the case now.”
To host this annual event takes more than 100 volunteers. Some enjoy working with the shoppers while others prefer behind-the-scenes duties. Killebrew said those who wish to volunteer can do so at the website. Businesses like dry cleaners or photographers who want to join the project can do so as well.
“We want to make sure there is no reason you can’t enjoy your formal night,” Killebrew said. That includes not turning anyone away. Registration is open now and strongly encouraged, but all who show up will be accommodated.
