The Red Hat Jewels will hold its 10th annual Scholarship and Debutante Ball at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Airport Hilton, 2001 Alcoa Highway. Tickets are $50 and include dinner. Please contact any of the Debutantes to purchase a ticket.
Five young ladies will make their debut this year: Lauron Ferguson, Alexandria Henry, Deadre Jackson, Nylah Kelso and Mya Salter.
Ferguson is the daughter of Aimee Ferguson and LaRon Ferguson. She is a senior at Alcoa High School and plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the fall. She will be escorted to the ball by Ahmaudd Sankey.
Henry is the daughter of Renee Henry and Eric Henry. She is a senior at Alcoa High School and plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall. She will be escorted to the ball by Taharin Sudderth.
Jackson is the daughter of Rita Turney and Johnny Jackson. She is a senior at Alcoa High School and plans to attend Lincoln Memorial University in the fall. She will be escorted by Josiah Scudder.
Kelso is the daughter of Kari’ and Tavi Burton. She is a senior at Alcoa High School and plans to attend Delaware State University in the fall. She will be escorted by Kalen Jones.
Salter is the daughter of Joyce Holloway and Shannon Salter. She is a junior at Alcoa High School and is considering Lincoln Memorial University and Roane State Community College to attend next fall. She will be escorted by Jaden Jones.
