Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association are partnering with Ijams Nature Center to host two cleanup sites on Pistol Creek for Ijams River Rescue, an annual cleanup initiative to remove litter from Tennessee River and its tributaries.
The date is Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locations are Howe Street Park, 225 W. Edison St. in Alcoa and nearby at the end of Kelvin Road. All supplies will be provided. Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. In case of poor weather, a rain date is schedule for March 19.
Registration is required. Go to keepblountbeautiful.org and click on Events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.