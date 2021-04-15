Registration is now open for the fifth annual Cades Cove Loop Lope 5K and 10-mile race, the only footrace in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Information and registration about the Nov. 14 event can be found online at LoopLope.org.
“We are so excited to bring back the Loop Lope for another beautiful fall in the Smokies,” said Kathryn Hemphill, Special Projects Director at Friends of the Smokies. “This is the only race inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and it typically sells out. Nothing else compares to this experience.”
Cades Cove Loop Lope benefits Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Proceeds will help support park programs and projects including environmental education, historic preservation and wildlife management.
Organizers will follow CDC Guidelines closely to avoid the spread of Coronavirus-(COVID-19).
This year, in addition to the 5k and 10-mile courses along Cades Cove Loop Road, the event offers a virtual option for those who cannot visit the Smokies on Nov. 14. Virtual participants can sign up online, and complete the race at the time and place of their choice.
Space for the Nov. 14 race in Cades Cove is limited to 750 participants. Only a few parking passes are available for purchase but free parking is available in Townsend where shuttles will transport runners without a parking pass.
Additional information, including opportunities for volunteers to sign up, can be found online at LoopLope.org. Businesses interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities can contact Kathryn at Kathryn@Friendsof
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.