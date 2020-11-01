It was 152 years ago when American author Louisa May Alcott penned “Little Women,” but the coming-of-age story of the four March sisters still resonates with young women to this day.
That’s one of the reasons theater teacher Haley Miller chose it as this semester’s production at William Blount High School. That, and her own personal love for the tale of perseverance, pain, loss and self-realization.
“I love ‘Little Women,’” she said. “I always have, ever since my mom read it to me. I read it myself when I was old enough. We would always watch the movie at Christmastime because that is when it was set. It means a lot to me to do this show.”
That 2020 is the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in this country sealed the deal for Miller. Alcott was a strong advocate for women’s rights, and her female characters challenge their place in society, in late 1800s America.
“Little Women,” adapted by Marisha Chamberlain, will take the stage at WBHS at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5-7 (Thursday-Saturday) and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 (Sunday). All seats must be reserved. Tickets are $8 now or $10 if paying at will call. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are strongly encouraged.
Elizabeth Robinson, a senior at William Blount, plays one of the March sisters, Amy. She is the youngest of the four characters, at 8 years old. Amy is a typical 8-year-old Robinson said, wanting all the attention for herself. And while Robinson loves playing the role, she said she identifies most with a different March sister, Jo.
Jo is the second oldest of the sisters and a tomboy with a fiery temper. She loves literature, reading and writing. She is also the one who wants to break out of the mold of how others think a woman should live her life.
“The message back then is as strong today,” Robinson said. “Especially for young women like myself. I totally resonate with all of the characters in their stages of life. Jo isn’t going to let other people’s opinions stop her.”
“Little Women” chronicles the story of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March as they learn to adapt to a life minus their father, who is serving in the Civil Was as a chaplain. That leaves the mother, Marmee, in charge of the household of young women, ages 8 to 16. The family, once affluent, has fallen into poverty.
The need for two Amys
There is a second actor in the role of Amy; senior Lily Durman had the role solely on her own until she learned a lacrosse tournament she is required to participate in for consideration for college scholarships is being held on the same dates as the play. Durman will play Amy on opening night and then Robinson will take over.
The two seniors have worked closely to make the character seem one and the same. They each have their strengths to bring to the stage.
“She captures the more childish side of Amy,” Durman said of Robinson.
“Lily is good at portraying the sassy Amy,” Robinson said.
The character with the most lines in the play is definitely Jo, who is played by Meredith Wynn, a junior. Wynn describes her character as one who has strong opinions, the least amount of patience and is the favorite daughter of Robert March.
Despite it being young girls’ futures back then to marry and raise families, Jo rejects that.
“Jo can be over the top sometimes,” Wynn pointed out. “She goes insane over certain things. I definitely admire her and how she doesn’t care what other people think.”
Beth, the third daughter in the March family, is the role played by Allison Raper. Beth is a shy 13-year-old, Wynn described, and a lover of art with her own artistic talents. She contracts Scarlett fever and dies in the arms of Jo in an emotional scene.
It was a bit of a stretch to play this character, Raper said, because this actor said she is not shy at all. “I am an over-sharer,” she quickly pointed out. The death scene, Raper added, is very emotional.
The oldest March sister is Meg, who is described as the pretty one. Dana Patterson has been cast in this role. She is a junior.
Meg is like a little mom, Patterson said. She is the oldest and feels the need to be protective. She also values status in society. Jo and Meg end up having confrontations over the need to be a lady versus not wanting to fit that mold, Patterson said.
A male perspective
There are male roles in this adaption of “Little Women.” Senior Colin Hood plays Old Mr. Laurance, the generous neighbor of the March family. Hood admits “Little Women” wasn’t on his list of favorite books. Being male, he hadn’t read it at all; months ago he saw the newest film adaptation.
“I wasn’t familiar at all with it,” he confessed. “It has now become one of my favorite plays. I love the message.”
One of the other male roles, that of Mr. Brooke, is being portrayed by Ryley Thames. By the end of the play, he is engaged to Meg. The reserved Mr. Brooke likes the free spirit of Meg, Thames said.
“The first time he meets her, she is wearing a false beard and waving a dagger around,” Thames said.
Like Hood, he also had no history with “Little Women.” He now sees it as a timeless classic.
The others in the cast include Gage Lawhorn as Laurie, Zoe Stiles as Marmee, Alyson Ament as Aunt March, Derrick East as Father March, Jaidyn Hoenie as Hannah, and Katelin Lawson and Thomas Greene as townspeople.
East’s character does survive his illness to come home to his family, minus the daughter who died. Marmee, played by Zoe Stiles, is a strong and caring mom, Stiles said. She is generous, almost to a fault, Stiles added, but what she wants most of all is happiness for each of them.
“She connects with all of them in different ways,” Stiles said.
A gamut of emotions
There are serious and poignant moments in this play, but also some comic relief. Some of that comes at the hands of Alyson Ament, who plays Aunt March, the rich great-aunt of the March sisters. She can be blunt at times, and seems even mean, Ament said, but she does care very much for her family.
She clashes more than once with Old Mr. Laurance, the actors said.
Miller cast this play back in June and the students got started as soon as classes resumed. Many of these actors were to star in “High School Musical” back in the spring, but after months of rehearsals and set designs, it was canceled over the raging pandemic.
Robinson, Durman and Wynn all echoed the sentiment of how isolation from friends gives you a new perspective. They embraced the hard work they put into “Little Women” because they are a family again, telling one family’s struggles.
“We were out of school for so long,” Robinson said. “This is something we needed and we are extremely supportive of one another.”
Hood and Thames agreed. Theater helped everyone get past quarantining and onto what they love most, each said. All even said they have come to love the late-night rehearsals.
After being away for seven months, it feels good to be back, Stiles said.
East used the word “comfy” in explaining his love for the nighttime rehearsals and fitting back into the routine.
The time was right for “Little Women” to take the stage, Miller stressed. She has plenty of female actors capable of captivating an audience. She said a lot of times, female roles are tirelessly the same.
“Unfortunately with female roles, they are always princesses or pretty girls,” Miller pointed out. “I thought this would be a chance for the girls to show women who are more impactful. It fell in the perfect year to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.