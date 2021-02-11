After almost 24 months of hosting 43 bears, Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend is empty of its temporary residents.
There was not a single day during that period that this nonprofit didn’t have at least one injured or orphaned baby bear in its care. The first to arrive, on Feb. 14, 2019, was Hartley, the tiny emaciated and furless cub who likely wouldn’t have survived another day had Kentucky wildlife officials and ABR not intervened.
Hartley was found alongside a mountain road in Kentucky, hairless and almost nonresponsive. He spent months at ABR, getting stronger, gaining weight and regrowing his fur. He recovered quickly and was taken back to Kentucky and released into the wild in late May 2019.
Thousands of Facebook followers watched his recovery. ABR named its recovery center Hartley House in his honor.
Bye, bye bears
The last to leave the wild enclosures at ABR this year were Kentuckians Clover and Marmalade, and Aralia, who hailed from Tennessee. They were sedated, measured and weighed and then loaded for transport. Once awake, the doors of the trucks swung open and the three were wild bears once more.
That was on Feb. 2.
There was one little hiccup. When Aralia was darted with medication to sedate her, it didn’t take; the now 79-pound bear didn’t go to sleep. ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd said there are a few factors that could have come into play.
“First, the drug only works if it gets past the fat layer,” she explained. “If you inject it into the fat, it just gets stuck there. It doesn’t make her go to sleep.”
Another factor could have been the amount of adrenaline in Aralia’s system. Having an increased level of adrenalin will fight against the drug, Dodd said.
The options at that point were to try a little more of the drug, which ABR did, with still no effect. No more could be administered for at least 24 hours, so ABR made the decision to go ahead and release Aralia without her final weigh-in. Dodd said she had been exhibiting signs of stress that included pacing in a small area.
“I call it short-track pacing,” Dodd said. “You walk 10 feet and then frantically turn around and go back. That is detrimental pacing. It was clear she was ready to go.”
All three of these last bears were successfully released back from whence they came.
From frail to strong
Clover only weighed 6.6 pounds when she arrived at the center on July 18, 2020. She left Feb. 2 a healthy 75.5 pounds.
Marmalade weighed in at 10.6 pounds when ABR received here on July 31, 2020. The small bear weighed 52.4 pounds upon release.
Aralia arrived at ABR on Sept. 7, 2020. The 7-month-old cub weighed 26.6 pounds. The last time she got on the scale, she tipped it at 79 pounds.
Of the three most recent releasees, Clover required the most TLC. She was treated at University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine at least four times. Dodd said curators noticed she was limping and not putting weight on her right front paw. UT vets discovered she had an injury, likely sustained before she arrived at ABR.
The cub had developed an infection in the bone in her wrist, Dodd explained. Antibiotics cured the problem and Clover recovered. She stayed in ABR’s Hartley House, named for the bear that stole hearts while he was in ABR’s care. Aralia was placed in Hartley House with Clover to serve as her buddy.
Marmalade was the most independent of the three recently released bears. She enjoyed her solitude. She had her own drama while at ABR.
Curators found her unresponsive in her enclosure and loaded her up for transport to University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. Doctors told the curator in charge to give her some honey, but the bear was already was in transport. So ABR officials stopped in Townsend at a gas station and got her some of the sweet nectar.
It did the trick and Marmalade went back to being herself again. She had apparently experienced a drop in her blood sugar levels.
Not all happy endings
There were two bears who had to be euthanized due to their conditions. They were Chicory and Sycamore. Chicory was from Louisiana and had an infection in her femur. Sycamore came to the facility extremely ill and could not overcome the challenges despite the dedication of UT veterinarians. Sycamore was the last bear to arrive at the rehabilitation center; he was bear No. 325.
ABR has four wild enclosures where the bears are able to climb trees, play in a cubby pool, navigate a swinging bridge and tear up the landscape.
And they were good at that, which is why Dodd, the curators and volunteers are all happy they are bear free; lots of work needs to be done to replant and repair what these bears tore apart.
The need for more trees, ground cover
Currently, curators are taking soil samples to send off to the University of Tennessee. Knowing what’s in the soil will help ABR choose what to plant, etc. They also will employ a technique called a controlled burn to rid the areas of unneeded ground covers. The heat from the fire also will generate seed growth, Dodd said.
The bears that left the premises before Clover, Marmalade and Aralia include the “Rainbow Triplets” — Juniper, Indigo and Lavender. They were orphaned at 7 months and arrived at ABR on Aug. 20, 2020; they all were released on Jan. 12.
Juniper grew from 33.4 pounds to 123.8; Indigo went from 33.6 pounds to 122; and sister Lavender started out at 26 pounds and grew to 102.2.
Tweetsie, Dumplin and Sassafrass headed back to their natural habitat on Jan. 7. Dumplin and Tweetsie are a brother/sister duo and were only 3 months old when they received care at ABR, on May 6, 2020. Sassafras was 5 months old at her arrival, June 26, 2020.
Harlan and Ferdinand also were released in January. Both were from Kentucky.
Some might question why ABR would release bears back into the wild in the middle of winter. The bears, Dodd said, are perfectly OK with that.
“We know the earliest day we can give them their freedom, that’s the best gift we can give them,” Dodd said. “It doesn’t matter how cold it is or how hot it is or how dry. The only thing they want is to be out of the fence. We have to provide them care and get them to that point. And we have to let them go.”
