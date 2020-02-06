The WordPlayers is opening up submissions for its 2021 Staged Reading Series at The Square Room in downtown Knoxville.
This popular series has been an ongoing event since the 2013-14 season. The readings in April, May and June of 2021 will be the first time that the series has featured all new plays.
Deadline for submission is Sept. 1. Three plays will be chosen for a single public staged reading.
There is a $150 royalty for playwrights whose plays are selected for one of the public staged readings.
The WordPlayers is particularly interested in considering new plays from Tennessee-based playwrights, but submissions from across the country are welcome.
The WordPlayers asks that submitted plays meet the following criteria: Challenge to avoid profane language; Full-length, approximately 90 minutes, not to exceed two hours in length; Less than 10 characters; Theme(s) of redemption/hope; Never previously produced.
To submit a play, please email a pdf of the full script to terry@wordplayers.org.
If a play is under serious consideration, the playwright might be asked to also mail a paper hard copy.
For questions, contact Terry Weber at terry@wordplayers.org or 865-539-2490.
The WordPlayers is a 501(c) 3 theatre company based in Knoxville. Our mission is to produce excellent theatre, telling culturally-relevant stories from a faith-based perspective. For more information about The WordPlayers, please visit www.wordplayers.org.
