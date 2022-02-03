Wednesday was the monthly meeting of the Alcoa High School Alumni Organization and the room was filled, but focus was immediately turned to one senior adult sitting in the back.
Nelda Sue French Kidd was asked to come forward. At the front of the room was a delectable chocolate cake with her name on it.
Tracey Cooper stood before the crowd and announced that Kidd will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 6. Cooper then read a proclamation issued by Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott. Cooper is a member of the Alcoa City Commission. Two other members, Vaughn Belcher and Tanya Martin, were also present.
Cooper spoke of the importance of valuing seniors in our communities and what great resources they can be. She then inducted Kidd into an exclusive club.
“You are now an exclusive member of the Blessed and Highly Favored 90 and Over Club,” Cooper told Kidd.
The recognition was a surprise for Kidd, who was surrounded by fellow Alcoa graduates. She is a member of the Class of 1950, one that had its firsts.
“It was the first class from Alcoa High School that had a senior trip to Washington, D.C. and it held the first prom,” Cooper said.
She asked Kidd if she still had her prom dress.
“I didn’t go to the prom,” Kidd explained. “Baptists didn’t dance.”
Born in 1932, Kidd grew up on Remsen Street in Alcoa and attended all 12 grades in Alcoa. Her first school was Springbrook Elementary.
Cathy Lyle Ecker, a member of the AHS Class of 1968, presented Kidd with a remembrance book full of photos from Kidd’s time in school. Kidd’s husband, Ralph Kidd, also graduated from Alcoa. The couple met in second grade.
Ecker also began selling leftover AHS annuals from multiple years because Kidd had ended up with so many, along with another alumni. It’s been a wonderful project, Ecker said. And she still has some of the books.
These fellow AHS graduates were celebrating more than Kidd’s milestone birthday. She is one of the founders of this organization which allows all AHS graduates to come together and fellowship each month. Ralph Kidd and David Duggan are the other founders. Ralph (AHS Class of 1950) passed away in 2001. Duggan is a member of the AHS Class of 1975.
Kidd was born and raised in Alcoa and she and Ralph raised four children — Debbie, Susan, Karen and Robbie. All went to Alcoa schools and all are educators. She has nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After her youngest child entered kindergarten, Kidd went back to school, becoming a paraprofessional for 15 years at Alcoa Middle and Alcoa Elementary schools.
“I was never sure what your job title was,” Cooper told Kidd. “I just knew you did everything.”
It was in 1996 that the Kidds and Duggan started the AHS Alumni Organization. Kidd said she wanted a group that could enjoy each other’s company. She said Alcoa has been such a great community to live and work in.
“I don’t think I’ve missed a meeting since the beginning unless I was on vacation,” she said. The meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at Shoney’s on Alcoa Highway.
There are about 100 dues-paying members. Steve Hodson serves as board president with Susan Clarke as vice-president. Secretary is Charlotte Dennison and treasurer is David Nichols.
Her dedication to this organization is a strong commitment, Cooper told the crowd. Kidd has held every position within the alumni association with the exception of program chair. In 2015 she was awarded the Alcoa City Schools Foundation’s Legacy of Service Award.
As she got congratulatory hugs and well-wishes for her 90th birthday, Kidd expressed her gratitude. She said she was totally surprised at being the center of attention.
When asked if she feels 90, Kidd smiled and said “on some days.”
On this day, she also felt special, she added.
