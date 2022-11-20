As the winter-like weather descended on East Tennessee this last couple of weeks, we found ourselves once again floating in a sea of respiratory infections. Many had influenza A as an early wave of flu settled into our region. RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) has also been striking many children and adults with its hacking cough, wheezing and, sometimes, shortness of breath.
Of course, COVID, with its latest Omicron variant, is still knocking around as well. Thankfully, although it is very infectious, this strain has been much less likely to descend into the lungs and drop oxygen levels leading to hospitalizations. Of course, the very vulnerable need to beware of all of these. And besides all these name brand viruses, there are the countless adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, and the like.
All of the above-mentioned infections cause viral upper respiratory infections (URI’s). With viral URI’s, antibiotics are useless and just add cost, side effects and resistance. Much less common are the bacterial URI’s (where antibiotics may be appropriate):
Bacterial sinusitis – about 2% of viral URI’s progress on to this
Bacterial bronchitis – again, far less common than its viral cousin
Whooping cough — still common and deadly in poorly immunized countries and raising its ugly head in pockets of this country having lower immunization rates
Strep throat – comprising less than 10% of sore throats and rarely occurring in children less than 2-3 years old.
Overall, URI’s are the most common acute illness seen in medical offices. In the U.S. we have about a billion URI’s per year. Children have about 3-8 viral URI’s per year, adolescents and adults have approximately 2-4 annually, while people older than 60 have fewer than 1 cold per year. With the average URI lasting a few days to nearly two weeks start to finish, that’s a lot of days with symptoms. The flu affects 5-20% of the US population during a typical flu season.
So which URI’s are worth a trip to a doctor, and which ones are just viruses that need to run their course? If your symptoms are fairly mild – runny nose, low grade fever, mild cough, scratchy throat, fatigue – you likely have a typical cold, viral bronchitis or sinusitis and just needs rest, fluids and sometimes acetaminophen. If symptoms are mild, it may not be necessary to be tested for flu, COVID, or RSV as a positive test may not really change how you treat it. Either way you have a contagious respiratory illness that you want to treat symptomatically and keep from passing to others. It can also be helpful to take zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin C – for adults, doses of 50mg twice daily for zinc, 5000 IU daily for vit. D3, and 500mg daily for vitamin C are reasonable.
Okay, when should you come see the doctor with URI symptoms?:
If the symptoms worsen after initially improving for a time
If the symptoms are more severe (shortness of breath, wheezing, dehydration)
If the symptoms are not gone or nearly gone within 10-14 days
Go in as soon as possible if moderate or severe flu symptoms hit (cough, congestion, fever, body aches) during flu season (fall to spring) as prescription flu medications only help if started within the first 48-72 hours of illness.
If you have a bad sore throat, possibly with headache and nausea but without runny nose or congestion as this kind of symptom combination is more often strep throat (or mono if you are in your teens or 20’s). An antibiotic is appropriate if a strep test confirms strep throat.
If you are frail and in poor overall health, including the very young and the very old.
If URI symptoms have led to substantial ear pain.
One final thought: Telemedicine or internet medical care can be helpful and convenient at times, and we enjoy having it as an option. But the likelihood of overprescribing antibiotics for viruses can be even higher as well as missing more serious infections such as early pneumonias that need a lung exam. So, if you need to be evaluated, try to be seen in person for respiratory infections, even though it involves more effort.
I hope that helps give some idea of when it’s more worth coming in and when it may not be. Certainly, when in doubt, get checked out, and try to maximize the chances of a healthy holiday season.
