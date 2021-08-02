ReUnite Ministries is hosting “Ride for ReUnite” on Saturday, Aug. 14 starting at Cade’s Cove Jeep in Townsend at 11 a.m. and ending at Revolution Church in Maryville around 1 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit ReUnite, a residential counseling and education center dedicated to restoring mothers and reuniting them with children they have lost to court-ordered foster or kinship care.
Although Jeeps will factor big, all are invited to participate, regardless of what they drive. The price of admission is $25, which includes one free T-shirt and a raffle ticket for a weekend getaway to Windrock Lodge in Oliver Springs.
The event also is open to anyone who wants to join the party at Revolution Church after the ride ends. Food, music, and other prizes will be available.
For more information, go to www.reuniteministries.com. Registration materials are available there.
