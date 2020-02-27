A local ministry new to Blount County is holding a Leap Year Prayer Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to introduce itself and unite in prayer with community members.
ReUnite Ministry, a nonprofit Christian residential counseling center, just celebrated its one-year anniversary, said Tionna Green, one of its founders. She said the prayer walk will take place at the pavilion behind RIO Revolution Church, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
This ministry works with moms who are in danger of losing their child or children to state custody or those who have already lost temporary custody, Green said. ReUnite Ministry has a home for these moms in Louisville, where counseling and other services are provided. The home has room for 16 moms.
“We are focused on helping the foster care system by way of working with the biological families,” Green explained. “We are working with women who are already in the process of getting their children back. This isn’t a recovery or halfway house. If any moms are there, they are passed that point. We help them walk through the end of it. This is a residential counseling center.”
Budgeting, parenting and education are all under one roof, Green added. Counselors have masters-level education. In addition to help for women, there is also counseling available for children.
Green said they are getting their name out into the community. Department of Children’s Services refers families to the program, Green said. She said it is ReUnite Ministry’s belief that anyone can change their situation by making better choices.
Green and her board of directors and counselors are hoping that people will come Saturday to learn more about the ministry and how it can help. She said people often believe these women should not get a second chance.
“Too many people look at these parents as no good,” Green said. “That is not always the case. We can help 16 women at one time and provide counseling for children, too. And caregivers. It’s the whole dynamic.”
ReUnite Ministry is on Facebook. There is also information on RIO Revolution’s website, riorevolution.com/outreach/reunite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.