The Faith & Family Coalition Initiative of Blount County sponsored Awake21 in January, uniting churches of many denominations or no denomination in a series of revival services led by different pastors for 21 consecutive days at different locations. Now, that unity continues with another event, Race to Jesus, a crusade to be held April 3-6 at Smoky Mountain Speedway, Brick Mill Road, Maryville. Again, churches from across Blount County, joined by others in Loudon and Monroe counties, are setting aside denominational differences and presenting the gospel in a family-friendly festival atmosphere where all are welcome. Admission is free.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. each day. A children’s area will be set up with bounce houses, race cars will be on display and children as well as adults are invited to make photos with their favorites. Food will be available for purchase as well as event T-shirts and merchandise from the singing groups.
Local Southern gospel groups will take the stage at around 5:30 p.m. Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. with special music by The Primitive Quartet, April 3; The Mark Trammell Quartet, April 4; The Perrys, April 5; and The Dixie Melody Boys, April 6. Evangelist Dean Haun, pastor at First Baptist Church in Morristown and former pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Alcoa, will present the message each day.
Unique in unity
Organizers Scott Linginfelter, pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and Ben Ward, pastor at Springview Baptist Church, said more than 100 churches are supporting Race to Jesus.
Ward said, “An event like this has never happened here across denominational lines in our lifetime, as far as we can remember,” and Linginfelter said, “A lot of churches have all come together and agreed that we can set aside our doctrinal differences to focus on this idea of evangelism. People have volunteered to be in charge of different aspects of the event, from parking, to security, to concessions, to training counselors to follow up with people who make decisions. Dozens of volunteers from a lot of different churches want to be a part of that.
“Churches have volunteered financially, too, to support this because the cost has been pretty high to put an event like this on,” he added. “They have responded tremendously, and we’re extremely excited to see what the Lord is going to do through this event.”
Falling into place
Race to Jesus has its roots in Ward’s memories of attending county-wide crusades sponsored every four years by the Chilhowee Baptist Association when he was a teenager and young adult.
“I remember seeing lots of people come to know Jesus at these crusades,” said Ward, a Blount County native. “It was a great event. It would start on a Sunday night and usually go through Wednesday. For those four days, from my perspective as just an average church person back then, it was the only time in my life that I ever saw the different (Baptist) churches in Blount County come together for anything, really. When that went away, in my eyes, it kind of left a void for evangelism in Blount County.”
Ward had desired to see the crusade happen again for many years.
“I’ve never been one to plan events like this, so I was hoping somebody else would pick up and try to put something together,” he said. “But it was in the midst of COVID-19 that God continued to deal with my heart about it.”
Late one night, he messaged Casey Moses, track manager at Smoky Mountain Speedway, and asked if hosting an event at the speedway was possible.
“I reached out to her on a Friday night about 11 in the evening, thinking she wouldn’t even see it till Monday and would get back with me on Monday,” he recalled. “God was dealing with my heart so bad at that moment that I had to do something to get some peace from the Lord! About two minutes after I texted her, she texted back and said, ‘I’ve been waiting for you to text me for a couple of years. The Lord has laid it on my heart to do an event like this at the track, but I didn’t know how to go about doing it, and I needed somebody to plan it.’ So God just let all those pieces fall right into place.
“Of course, the first person I called was Brother Scott. We are good friends, and I wondered if his church would come alongside of us to help do this event and ran the idea by him.”
Linginfelter’s response was an enthusiastic “yes.”
“I didn’t have to know any details or anything else,” he said. “At the same time, our church, Mt. Carmel, had already become a part of Awake21, which happened in January. I had already been meeting with several other pastors and mentioned this event to them, and their response was, ‘We want to be a part of that, too.’ We held a series of planning meetings at Mt. Carmel, and pastors and church members from all over Blount County, Loudon County and Monroe County came. It grew from there.”
Lighting a spark
Ward said the goal of Race to Jesus as well as other events, including the Good Good Friday event scheduled for April 15 at the Greenbelt Amphitheater in Maryville, is to share the good news of the gospel.
“None of our denominations are the answer for the problems of our society,” he said. “It’s going to take Jesus. That’s what we want to accomplish through this event, to reach out to folks who don’t have a relationship with Jesus, and the first step to doing that is to let them see all of us Christians cooperating together for the same goal. For too long, I’m afraid people outside the church have seen the churches more or less in a competition with one another. This is an opportunity for us to come together to reach people in our county and the counties around us with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Linginfelter hopes to see Race to Jesus spark a chain of revivals across East Tennessee and beyond.
“I really believe the Lord is going to do something great at this event and we’re going to see a lot of people come to faith in Christ,” he said. “I genuinely believe that.”
