It was close to standing-room only at the Silver Bells Christmas party Friday, an event hosted by Blount County Salvation Army for local senior adults.
Close to 50 of them were treated to gifts provided by the program that is set up like the SA’s Angel Tree. Members of the community select names off the Silver Bell tree and provide the requested gifts for the elderly population. On Friday, a special meal was prepared, music was provided by the group Rare Aire and all went home with a gift. Family members and friends were in attendance.
Capt. Maureen Diffley said this is the third year for Silver Bells, held at Broadway United Methodist Church in downtown Maryville. This is also the site where the Salvation Army serves free lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday. All came together this past Friday for this Christmas gathering.
“Last year we had 100 people attend,” Diffley said. “I know there are more this year.”
The free Friday lunch crowds have grown tremendously. Each week, Diffley said they serve more than 200 lunches of sandwiches — pimento cheese, turkey, ham, bologna and peanut butter and jelly — along with soup. On this day, they were also dishing out macaroni and cheese.
The meals are served up by volunteers at Broadway and also Salvation Army volunteers. Many who come take their meals to go and also get enough for family members Diffley said.
She is glad to see people are participating.
“I think when it first started, they served four bologna sandwiches,” she said. “Word about the program is getting out.”
A place to serve
At a nearby table, Sarah Wainwright was ready to go into service as a volunteer. Decked out in her Christmas red sweater, she was accompanied by her daughter, Carol Kreager and granddaughter, Katherine Blazer, who lives in Florida.
“My granddaughter has been doing this for years,” Wainwright said. “She came here for Christmas and wanted to know where we could volunteer so we came here.”
Beth Gilley was present for the festivities Friday. She was here with her mother, Sarah Mason, who is a member of Rare Aire. This group of musicians is from Blount Memorial Hospital. They are respiratory patients who play harmonicas as therapy and to entertain their community. They are led by Edward Harper.
Mason is 94 and has played music for many years, said her daughter.
“She has played the piano her whole life and played the flute and then piccolo in her high school marching band,” Gilley said. “We are from Atlanta. She also played for a brief time with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.”
Mason was dressed appropriately in a Santa hat as she sat on the front row and performed numerous Christmas tunes. She has been with Rare Aire for about six months.
“She’s in it more for the social aspects,” Gilley explained. “She loves getting out and about.”
Kreager had been busy most of the day, checking in people here for Silver Bells and also the Friday lunch crowd. She returned to Maryville about a year ago after years away. “This is the first chance I’ve had to volunteer since I came back,” she said.
She and her daughter agreed this is the best way to live out the true spirit of Christmas.
Like these women, Archer Coppedge was serving others this day.
He has been a volunteer with SA for three years. He comes to the Friday lunches to set up tables, listen to and encourage people and clean up.
“This is an excellent crowd,” he said as he looked around the crowded room. “The Salvation Army does great work and we appreciate Broadway for opening their doors during the week.”
The Salvation Army is wrapping up its Red Kettle Campaign, set to end on Dec. 24. Diffley said they are on pace to make their goal. She was not having difficulty getting people to stand out and ring bells, even this close to Christmas.
“It has been a shorter season this year,” she said. “We will be out there through Christmas Eve. Many of our workers wanted to work that day. They were looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.