The RIO Network of Churches is certainly visible in Blount County with its 10 places of worship here and two in surrounding counties.
They include RIO Central, RIO East, RIO East Rockford, RIO Advance, RIO Unity, RIO South, RIO Revolution, RIO 180, RIO Turning Point — spread out across the Blount County Landscape. RIO Revolution has the largest attendance. Loudon and Knox counties have RIO churches, too.
On Jan. 5, one more will join the fold as Townsend Church of God becomes Townsend RIO (Restoration International Outreach). The Church of God denomination has agreed to give RIO this church with an aging, dwindling population. It is the fourth church the denomination has given over to RIO. This Townsend church is where Ronnie Hepperly, 62, got his start, along with many other in the RIO Family. Hepperly was youth pastor here in the mid-1980s, just after he dedicated his life to God in 1984. He was here until 1998.
He grew up on a farm in this community, attended and graduated from Townsend High School before it was closed for the new bigger Heritage High.
After decades of being away, Pastor Ronnie Hepperly will be coming home. He has accepted the position of pastor at Townsend RIO.
The past few weeks have been about getting the physical building up to par. Carpet in the church’s vestibule has been torn out and will be replaced with tile. A new sound system and updated lighting are bein installed.
A gym that for months has been a place to store yard sale items will once again be opened to the community.
“When I got saved, this was my church,” Hepperly said. “My family’s farm was four miles down the road. I have a house right there.”
This pastor said the congregation that had been meeting here was older and having trouble keeping up the property with needed repairs and upgrades. The roofs are leaking, he said.
“This is a big building with a lot of expenses,” he explained.
The current structure was built in 1975, but there were others that date back to 1915 and then 1931. An addition was constructed in 1991. Hepperly said when the 1975 building was formerly a ball bearing factory. Later on, a woman in the church gave the finances to build the gymnasium. She wanted a place for Townsend families to come play games and enjoy other gatherings.
It’s all so familiar to Hepperly, who left this church to pastor RIO Central for 18 years. Over the decades, he has traveled the world as a missionary for the Church of God. He just arrived home from a seven-day journey to Cambodia.
The year 2020 will find him in Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Kenya, among others. Hepperly is over the Southeast Asia for the denomination. For 20 years, Pastor Hepperly and a team have visited Panama; he’s been more than 100 times.
But his responsibilities to Townsend RIO will not go unmet. Hepperly said when he agreed to come back as pastor, it is as a permanent commitment. He won’t be training up someone else to lead; he is the leader who promises to not be gone more than one Sunday per month.
Meeting leadership duties
His other responsibilities include being superintendent for South East Asia for the Church of God; president of Global Fire Advance; president of Global Chaplain Coalition; president of RIO Missions; and senior pastor of the RIO Network of Churches.
Jeff and Angie Dockery are the current pastors of Townsend Church of God. Hepperly said once it becomes Townsend RIO, Dockery will still lead a Saturday congregation at the church. He and Hepperly grew up together, playing football and baseball.
He admits there are people in this community who can tell stories on his growing up days, unflattering ones since he was a drug dealer before seeking forgiveness and redemption.
That doesn’t concern the pastor.
“Everybody knows stories on me down here,” he said. “With me, everything is on front street. There is no use in trying to hide anything. It is what it is.”
Hepperly isn’t the only RIO pastor to come out of Townsend Church of God. That list also included Dale Buchanan at RIO East, Brad Bryant at RIO 180 and Pacer Hepperly at RIO Revolution.
“A lot of the leadership in our churches have someone from Townsend,” Hepperly said. “That includes elders and assistant pastors. A lot of the kids in my youth group are now leaders in the church.”
Indeed there is familiarity here. As Hepperly walked the premises, he looked up at the wooden beams high above the sanctuary.
“I helped put those beams up,” he said. “I took off from work and helped put them up. The church members did most of the work. Many of them in that generation that mentored me have passed away.”
As he makes his return to this community, this pastor said he has met with other pastors in the area to talk about Townsend RIO’s plan to re-open the gym and other programs.
There will be a Celebrate Recovery program here on Wednesdays, making the fifth recovery program the RIO Network hosts. The opioid crisis is epidemic, he said.
At its peak, Townsend Church of God had 400 in attendance on Sunday morning. Hepperly is hopeful to grow this congregation. There is 18,000 square feet.
“There are lots of growth opportunities,” the pastor said.
