A diagnosis of lupus 31 years ago followed by several bouts of pneumonia, stress fracture in her back, ruptured colon, collapsed lung and dislocated shoulder make Linda Swift’s life sound like a medical nightmare.
She would agree with that assessment, except for one important addition: This mom of three and grandmother of four survived it all and has the sense of humor to prove it.
Swift, who moved to Alcoa with her husband, Mike, five years ago from Germantown, outside Memphis, now shares her remarkable and tough journey with others, hoping to provide strength for those facing similar battles. Her new book, published by Christian Faith Publishing, is appropriately titled, “My Life With Lupus and Other Annoying Things.” It came out in May.
It’s not really a book, the new author said, but instead a memoir. It chronicles decades of her life, including days when she could barely lift her head from the pillow. During one of her bad bouts with lupus, Swift writes about calling her husband one day, ecstatic because she could make a fist again.
Lupus is an inflammatory disease that can affect joints, skin, kidneys, brain, heart and lungs.
But the pages of her life recollections also include the care from her family and friends, including her church family. Swift said she didn’t dwell on her illnesses or show any outward fear; her family sometimes believed she was in denial.
“I never thought I was going to die,” she writes on the back of her memoir. “My mind and faith wouldn’t allow me to go there ...”
What did frighten her in the early days of her lupus diagnosis was the fact she was pregnant with her daughter at the time. She said her doctor told her he had never known of a case of lupus developing while a woman was pregnant and he wanted to use her case for future studies.
It all started with a rash, this wife, mother and grandmother said. A rash in the shape of a butterfly on her nose and cheeks. Swift also experienced the itchy rash all over her back. It was so intense, she said in the book, she sometimes used a hairbrush to scratch it.
A dermatologist first tried to help her, but when things weren’t getting any better, she made an appointment with her obstetrician. “He took one look at me and knew something was wrong,” Swift said.
She had to wait until after her daughter was born to begin treatments, that included the drugs prednisone and also hydroxycholroquine. They would ultimately get Swift into remission.
Her other symptoms included achy joints. She describes in her memoir how she couldn’t even grip a pen to write. Her type of lupus is called systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. She was 35 when diagnosed.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks women more than men. The average age for diagnosis is 30. And there is no cure.
Active with her kids’ school, church and outdoor adventures like camping and boating before the diagnosis, Swift said she made up her mind to live as she had before. She went on family vacations and even a mission trip to Africa. The day before she was to leave on one mission trip, she was diagnosed with pneumonia; she went anyway.
“I didn’t want this to be a book about a woman who is sick all the time,” Swift said. “How depressing would that be? So I included stories of mission trips I took with my children when I was in remission.”
She traveled to Oklahoma, Minnesota and rural Appalachia in East Tennessee on those memorable trips. She helped build decks for those in poverty and did other construction projects.
“When you do for others, it’s so gratifying,” she said. “They are so appreciative of you.”
The closest she came to death was while she was in California, back in 2008. Her colon ruptured and she spent 12 days in the hospital. She had surgery on her colon later on.
The stress fracture in her back likely was caused by a snow sledding incident. That put her in a back brace for weeks.
Reading about all of these hardships could seem overwhelming and depressing, Swift said. That’s not how this book is written. The author talks about her trials so she can include how she overcame them — with God’s help.
“I am a big believer in prayer,” she said. Swift said her memoir will hopefully help others who are facing challenges.
Swift continues to be in remission. The move to Alcoa means she is now close to two of her children and grandchildren, who reside in Knoxville. One son and his family live in Michigan. Mike is the finance director for the city of Maryville.
Her memoir is dedicated to her grandchildren, both present and future. She said what turned into a book to leave for them became a much larger project. She never knew her own grandmothers and didn’t want that mistake to be repeated for her grandchildren.
There are only 40 pages to this labor of love. It won’t take long to read but Swift hopes others can gain their own sense of hope and faith while taking it in.
God’s blessings on her life are bountiful, she writes in the book. She ends it with a quote from John Wesley, which states:
“Do all the good you can; By all the means you can; In all the ways you can; In all the places you can; At all the times you can; To all the people you can; As long as you ever can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.