It was eight and a half years ago when Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and began searching for local agencies to come alongside to help as she fought the disease.
She soon came to realize there weren’t that many nonprofits out there for people like her that were suffering from chronic illness.
Instead of focusing solely on herself, Kincaid brought friends and others together to create that outlet — the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation. The nonprofit has been working for the past eight years to build on Kincaid’s vision of helping those most in need.
Sadly, Kincaid lost her battle with cancer in 2019, but the foundation is firmly planted and moving ahead. It holds two major fundraisers each year; the one held around Memorial Day was canceled this year due to the coronavirus, but the foundation’s leaders have found a way to still hold its founder’s day concert.
The 2020 concert will be virtual, said DMKBCOF president the Rev. Willa Estell. The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Featured performers will include The Dixon Family, Doris Talley and The Inspirational Trio (Trent Gilmore, Keri Prigmore and Lucinda Williams). The event will be shown on Zoom, and attendees will have an opportunity to make a donation.
Margie Stewart serves as the foundation’s treasurer. She said the level of need out there is huge and growing, thanks to this pandemic.
“We have helped hundreds (of people),” she said. “This year, we have already helped 75 families with rent and utilities and also co-pays for their medicines. A lot of our clients are referred to us by other agencies.”
Heart-breaking stories
Stewart recalled a woman recently who lost her home because of mounting medical bills. Steward said the foundation hears similar stories on a regular basis and does everything it can to help.
“My biggest concern is even if we help them once or maybe twice, it doesn’t get them back to where they need to be,” Stewart said. “We hate to say no to anyone. We want to help everyone but that isn’t feasible.”
Donations to the foundation will allow it to provide more support, which is one of the reasons the decision was made to proceed with the founder’s concert this year, Stewart said.
Like Stewart, Sylvia Porter has been a member of the foundation’s board since its inception. Porter serves as assistant treasurer. She said names of those asking for help are hidden from the members who make the decisions. “All we need to know is they are sick and have a need,” she said.
Porter recalls one woman who needed injections in her eyes but couldn’t get the procedure until her co-pay was met. DMKBCOF paid that co-pay so she could continue with her treatments.
Sometimes, people pay for their medicines and have nothing left for their electric bill or rent. The foundation helps in these instances, too.
It was a given that the Beloved Community Outreach Foundation would become the Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid Beloved Outreach Foundation. Porter said Kincaid put so much energy into helping others.
“She could relate because of the little help she found for herself,” Porter said. “She didn’t want people to go through what she did.”
Estell said she misses Kincaid and her tireless enthusiasm for helping others. Estell said the foundation wants to continue Kincaid’s legacy through the foundation and what it can do for those suffering from chronic illnesses.
During the virtual concert, youth at St. Paul AME Zion Church will make a presentation. Others will talk about the foundation and its mission. The event will last about an hour.
There have been plenty of distractions and hardships due the pandemic, Estell said. She urges people to live in the moment and appreciate those around them. Helping those less fortunate is one way to express gratitude for what we have.
The concert, she said, will be an uplifting event of gospel music.
“There are things we can do to make our community better and not get lost in the trappings of ugliness,” the pastor said. “We have to be intentional about not getting pulled in.”
The pastor said this concert is one more way to introduce people to the foundation and provide ways for them to help neighbors in need. Job loss has in 2020 has meant more people are struggling. Those with chronic illnesses often decide between paying for medication or keeping the utilities on.
“People still have needs so this ministry goes on,” Estell said.
