“It wasn’t hard work but it was particular,” Blanche Adams Boone recalls of her job some 80 years ago, in Akron, Ohio.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, she turned 102. This resident of Maryville said she hasn’t really told her story to many, but this was the day.
“Nobody knows my past,” Blanche said. “I don’t tell people.”
She was in her 20s and World War II had taken many men away from their jobs and into service to country. Blanche ended up in a Goodyear Tire and Rubber factory built for the purpose of constructing airplanes for the war.
They needed someone who could fasten bolts to aircraft wings. Blanche said there was a man at the task, but he kept messing up. Plant managers then pooled the women together who had come to work and tested their skills.
“I was the only one that passed,” she said.
Blanche was Rosie the Riveter, making sure the holes got drilled, screws were placed correctly and hammered smoothly into place.
“Not many people could do that,” she said. “They thought I was great.”
It was she and others in that factory who helped assemble the Enola Gay, the B-29 bomber that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, helping put an end to the war.
The bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945. The Enola Gay remained in service for a few more years and was then handed over to the Smithsonian Institution. In 2003, a fully restored Enola Gay was displayed at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udar-Hazy Center in Virginia.
It was named after the mother of the pilot, Col. Paul Tibbets. The Enola Gay was the first aircraft to drop an atomic bomb in warfare.
This centenarian was in her early 20s when she worked for the war effort. She had moved from her birthplace in North Carolina to Akron, Ohio and worked at the factory throughout the war. She even met her husband there. They married in 1946; he passed away in 1982.
Blanche said the work came easy to her. After all, she grew up on a fam with seven brothers and two sisters. Her parents, Arthur and Ella Adams, raised cattle, pigs and chickens in addition to planting gardens. Hammering nails to mend fences and similar work was just part of the farm life for this large family.
“We grew all of our food,” she said. “That was during the Depression. We had plenty of food. We were better off than most.”
Blanche moved to Maryville in 1990 with her daughter, Peggy, who was adopted while Blanche and her husband lived in Ohio. Peggy and her mom came here because some of Blanche’s brothers landed here years ago to work for what was then Aluminum Company of America. She is the last survivor of the 10 children.
Her memory has faded, but Blanche remembers standing on her feet all day and performing her tasks with precision. She said it was simply a matter of doing what needs to be done.
“I had brothers in the service,” she explained. “I wanted to help. Anything I could do to help.”
Besides the hard work on the farm, Blanche said her early life also included church. She grew up in the Baptist faith. “We went to church all the time,” she said. “We lived at church. That’s all we had.”
It was close enough to walk, she added.
She was attending Maryville Church of Christ for a while, but said it takes a lot out of her to get ready to go. When she turned 100, members of the church came to wish her well. It was during COVID, so the celebrating was done in the front yard of her home.
There have been some physical challenges. Blanche is a cancer survivor and also recovered after a brain bleed. Just a few months ago, she fell and broke her hip. But after weeks of physical therapy, she is doing well. She’s even been out weeding her flowerbeds, Peggy said.
Like most who reach the century mark and beyond, Blanche said she is just one of the lucky ones. Maybe there were some good genes mixed in that helped with her longevity, but she also said she’s led a “clean life.”
She never smoked, drank or took illicit drugs, Blanche pointed out. Her medications today only include a daily aspirin, allergy pill and one for her heart.
Peggy said Blanche’s latest visit with her cardiologist went well. He told her he couldn’t find a thing wrong with her, Peggy said.
Blanche continues to do light housekeeping and would love to spend more time than she does outside in the yard. She works puzzles to relax and has gotten quite good at it.
When asked early in the day how she was feeling, Blanche thought about it and then replied, “I’m doing great for someone who’s 102.”
She is grateful for the care Peggy gives her and the attention from members of Maryville Church of Christ, as well as other friends and neighbors. She was eager to tell the story of her important assignment during World War II.
“It was an important job and it had to be done right,” Blanche said. “I am proud of what I did for the war. I wanted to help. Good feelings come from helping people.”
When told of a man in Maryville who is now 106, Blanche smiled and said, “I might get there.” She admits these 102 years have gone by fast.
“You just don’t realize how fast,” Blanche stressed.
