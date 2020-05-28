The 2020 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21. All registered participants will be receiving an email with more information. For additional details, go to www.RunRocknRoll.com.
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon reset for Nov. 21 in Nashville
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- How Walland claimed a big piece of Blount County football history
- A revolving door; ABR returns four bears to the wild but has 6 more to care for
- BCSO arrests man following alleged gun threat
- May 24: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- May 25: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- 'Master Chief' Mike Crabtree retires from Blount County Schools
- Holly Whitehead new assistant principal at Heritage High School
- Obituaries for Monday, May 25, 2020
- William Boone Dixon
- 'Lanier Matters:' Community rallies for school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.