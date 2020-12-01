Rocky Branch Community Club will host the BBQ Bluegrass Benefit for Shop with Cops. The event will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the community club. Entertainment will include Skyway Band (4-4:45 p.m.), K-9 Show (5-5:45 p.m.), Trystar Travelers (6-6:45 p.m.). Tenn Borderline (7-7:45 p.m.). 7 Mile Junction (8-8:45 p.m.) and C.F. Bailey Shadow Ridge (9-9:45 p.m.).
The doors will open at 3 p.m. BBQ plates will be $10 each. Donations of new toys will be accepted at the door. Door prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Clarence Teffeteller at 865-850-5470.
