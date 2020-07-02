Rocky Branch Community Club will present its Raise the Roof Event, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the center, located at 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland. The center is raising money to provide for a new roof for the building.
The organization is a nonprofit that relies solely on donations, income from food sales and merchandise sales.
The evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with Randy Ott and Erin Ott. Randy is a singer/songwriter who has entertained at various venues in East Tennessee. Erin, his daughter, is also a singer/songwriter. She has won the North American Music Association's Female Vocalist many times. She has also won first place in Dolly Parton's Mountain Soul competition for three years.
Nathaniel "Red" Van Norstran will perform at 7 p.m. He plays country, gospel and bluegrass music. Felicia Mikels will be on stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by Brian Ross and the Hard Country Band at 8:15 p.m.
Food and also Rocky Branch merchandise will be available for purchase. Donation of at least $5 is suggested at the door. All proceeds will go to the installation of a new roof for Rocky Branch Community Club.
