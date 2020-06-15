Bluegrass, country and gospel music will return to Rocky Branch Community Center at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19. The center is located at 4852 Nebo Road in Walland. Pickers and singers are welcome. Acoustic instruments only. Food will be available for purchase in the kitchen.

