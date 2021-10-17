One of the newest tenants at Alnwick Community Center brought along its own townspeople, church, fire station, quarry, newspaper office, school and post office, and the construction continues.
The Maryville Model Railroad Club moved into this space back in October 2020 after moving out of the Blount County Historical Museum. Work began on the model train layout in earnest for a coupe of months and then broke off when COVID reared its head again last fall and winter, said club member Don Clark. They came back months ago and work has resumed.
On this particular day, Clark and fellow model train enthusiast Jim Arrasate, who is also a club member, were present. Their club currently has nine members and they are looking to add more.
They meet on the first Saturday of each month at Alnwick, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville. But that’s not the only time you will see Clark, Arrasate and the others putting in their time on the railroad. They also have work days.
“Jim is here sometimes five days a week,” Clark said. “I am here two to three days a week and we have others who do the same.”
Members like Jim Vineyard, who has done the work on the rock quarry that’s part of this layout. Lindsey Lapole works on the display from his home in Seymour; Allan Gartner is the electrical expert in the bunch.
The Maryville Model Railroad Club started back in 2002 and first met at the former Bi-Lo Shopping Center on West Broadway. It then moved to St. Paul Lutheran Church on Sandy Springs Road in Maryville. The move to the Blount County Historical Museum was completed in 2004 where the club had its own dedicated room.
As Clark explained it, there are two different layouts for model railroads.
“It will be either prototypical, where you will try to model actual locales,” he explained. “You include the industries and other stuff that are part of that locale. The other kind is freelance, where you make it up in your head and just do it. Whatever you want. This is a basic freelance layout. We did incorporate some historical things from this area.”
There’s a depot, a quarry, army base and other landmarks that make up Blount County’s history. The Little River Lumber Company is reprented in this layout, too. Farmland and accompanying animals are visible. And things keep expanding.
The era depicted here is the transitional stage between steam and diesel locomotives, Clark said, which was the 1940s and 1950s.
“Some of us like steam and some of us like diesel,” he explained.
For Clark, his interest in model trains took root in high school. It was more about constructing the scenery, he admits. After he retired back in 2006, he had more time to delve. He has been a member of Maryville Model Railroad Club for a few years. He moved here from Oregon.
All of the members are retired. Clark is a retired carpenter who gets to use his expertise in building the scenery for the railroad display.
Many of these club members have their own layouts at home, including Arrasate and Clark. Doug Shea is another who works tirelessly on this proejct and his own personal model trains.
The room they occupy at Alnwick is 20-by-30, and they utilize most every inch. The town has its own newspaper, called the Alnwick News, a hardware store, trucking company, etc.
The trains that run these tracks are computerized and controlled wirelessly. They come complete with the sounds you would hear from real steam and diesel locomotives, all the bells and whistles, Arrasate said.
This is a stress-relieving activity, both of these men said. When COVID had everyone isolated, these guys would come in small groups to work.
Clark said some of the club members have taken long trips just to chase a few trains. He said he went to Arkansas a few years ago. All of the club members are members of the National Model Railroad Association.
“This is always a work in progress,” Clark said.
There’s nostalgia in being able to recall times past, and building the model railroads is a way to do that, these two explained. It can bring back memories from childhood or be a history lesson on transportation in this country.
Riding trains, watching trains and operating model trains — Arrasate loves it all. He said there is a relaxing component to being aboard and watching the scenery go by.
At Alnwick Community Center, transporting back in time with a hobby they find much joy in, is where Clark and the others can be found.
