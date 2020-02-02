The Rotary Club of Maryville invites you to boogie down from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Capitol Theater in downtown Maryville. A $50 ticket to Rotary Night Fever will include dinner, dancing and auction. Dress in your grooviest '70s attire. The partygoer with the best costume will receive a $100 prize.
Knox Photo Bus will provide a photo booth inside a 1969 Volkswagen bus. The VW van will be parked in front of the Capitol Theatre to capture unforgettable photos and memories. A cash bar will be available as well.
All proceeds from this year's event support the Rotary Club of Maryville's service projects here and around the world.
For ticket and sponsorship information, email maryvillerotaryclub@gmail.com or call 865-256-3578.
