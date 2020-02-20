After spending all day in the classroom learning math, geography and history, bands of local students lift up their oars for some much needed time with nature.
They are members of TriStar Rowing, a relatively new rowing club in Blount County. It just celebrated its first birthday in January. Head coach Katie King said the program offers children, teens and adults the opportunity to pick up a totally different sport from the ones they may have tried. Or, become an athlete for the very first time, even in adulthood.
“We have a really great mixture,” King said. “We have some who have never done a sport in their life. And they have joined to become an athlete. We have others who got burned out in another sport they were playing, sometimes since kindergarten. What is so cool about rowing is you can pick it up at any time and be good at it with practice.”
TriStar’s boathouse is located in Louisville on Fort Loudoun Lake/Little River. Members of the club pay a fee for lake access, use of boats, oars and coaching and the opportunity to compete. Rowing is done year-round, but competitions are held in fall and spring. Currently there are about 40 students who are members.
The boats they use fit eight, four, two or one person each. Teams are broken down by both gender and skill level.
In anticipation of a busy spring, TriStar is holding a Learn to Row Camp for those in fifth through 12th grade, Feb. 24-28 and again March 2-6. The camps will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. each day and costs $100. Adults are invited to participate in the second week. No experience is required.
Each camp will include a tour of the facilities, rowing machine demonstrations and instruction, hands-on lessons on the dock and rowing on Little River. Coaches will be leading the instruction, aided by experienced rowers.
Rowing on the rivers
Competition takes the rowers to Oak Ridge, Chattanooga, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Despite this being a very young club, it placed well in a recent meet in Chattanooga, coming in third place overall.
The youngest rowers meet once per week, while the middle schoolers and adults practice three days a week. It is the high schoolers who have the busiest schedule, every day after school and Saturdays.
In the fall, these rowers race 5,000 meters and it’s called a head race. In spring, the distance is 2,000 meters, called sprints.
King has been rowing for many years, since middle school. She is from Florida but got a rowing scholarship from the University of Tennessee and came here.
“Once here, I loved it and stayed for graduate school,” King said. “I started coaching while I was in grad school. When a group started TriStar they asked me to be a part of it.”
Bella Bostrom, a senior at Maryville High School, said she got interested in rowing after seeing her older brother participate in the sport. She joined TriStar last summer after having been with another organization.
“I have always been around the rowing scene,” Bostrom said. “The people around rowing are not like any other group of people or team I have been around. I played basketball and volleyball. Rowers are free-spirited and hard working.”
Bostrom said they compete in 10 to 15 meets each year. The sport has benefitted her in many ways, she said, and not just with being strong physically.
It has helped me be a stronger leader,” she said. “Good communication is also a must because anytime you are going to practice and you are in a boat with multiple people, everyone has to know what’s going on.”
A no-contact sport
Bostrom has been rowing for a few years, but said the coaches at TriStar are committed to helping new rowers find their place in the group.
She said this is a sport where you can start when you are in high school and reach elite status. A low risk factor for injuries is also enticing to some.
“A lot of people I know got into rowing because it is a no-contact sport,” she said. “We have had a couple of athletes who suffered from concussions while playing football or basketball. They came here as another outlet for exercise or to experience that team atmosphere.”
Zach Flynn is a junior at Alcoa High School who hadn’t been involved in sports since playing baseball at a young age. He said a friend introduced him to rowing.
He said it took him a couple of weeks to learn proper techniques, etc., but has progressed from there. At a recent competition in Chattanooga, the Tennessee Indoor Rowing Championship, Flynn came in second in the men’s 2000 meter.
On a recent Saturday, the temperature had plummeted to below freezing, but rowers gathered at the river anyways to get in some practice on the water.
“There is a good culture around the sport,” Flynn said. “Everyone is nice but also competitive at the same time.”
Like Flynn, Akyra Puckett came to the sport after being invited by a friend. She used to play soccer and basketball but said her passion for both was waning. Then came rowing.
She rows like the others do every day after school and on Saturdays. When they can’t be outdoors, the students and coaches go to an indoor weight room for training. That helps them be ready for competitions, this ninth grade rower said.
One for all
As for other area teams, King said there aren’t that many. Oak Ridge has one and a Knoxville STEM academy is starting one. But TriStar is unique; it is the only team that is open to anyone, King said. The club is not affiliated with a school. Its members are home-schooled kids and attendees at Alcoa, Blount and Maryville schools.
Collin Henley wasn’t an athlete before discovering TriStar. This student at Alcoa High School said he tried running track in middle school and was a member of a swim team when he was younger. Rowing, he said, is a physical sport, but that’s not what attracted him.
“I enjoy the people,” he said. This junior said he wants to continue with rowing as far as it will take him.
As for the coaches, Henley said they do an excellent job of bringing in new rowers and making them feel like they belong.
When asked what he would tell others to convince them to give it try, he said there are many things to consider.
“It’s a fun sport,” Henley said. “You see beautiful things. You get to travel a lot and meet lots of great people.”
King hopes to see more people at least give rowing a look. It is a sport that includes all who want to get out there.
“The best part of rowing is there truly is a spot for everyone,” the coach said. “We don’t have a bench, so if you want to be involved and you want to row, you are able to jump right in and race on race day. You have a seat.”
