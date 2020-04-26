Millions around the world would have been watching the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, perhaps dressed in their own derby hats, drinking their favorite beverages and cheering on their favorite horses.
That won’t happen now, as the 146th Kentucky Derby has been postponed to Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. But, some residents in Royal Oaks in Maryville have decided to have their own celebration of sorts.
Resident Elaine Fisher is asking members of her neighborhood to decorate their front doors with derby hats. The hats can be decorated creatively or purchased, and children are invited to help with their family’s hats, Fisher said. All are to place the hats on their front doors on May 2, the original date for the biggest horse race of the year. She said it will be fun for children to then go around and count the derby hats.
As of last week, 30 or so families had agreed to take part. She said other neighborhoods also are encouraged to join in. It’s just one more way to cope with the coronavirus pandemic with a fun activity.
As a retired couple from Miami with no family living in Blount County, Fisher said she and her husband connected right away with St. Paul Lutheran Church.
They have been here 18 years.
She said members of that congregation have gotten together each year on Derby Day to socialize.
“Church is connection,” she said. “St. Paul is an amazing, wonderful place to be.”
For those who had tickets to the May 2 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, those tickets will be valid for the Sept. 5 date, Kentucky Derby officials have announced.
