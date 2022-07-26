RT Lodge, the 58-room boutique inn and restaurant in Maryville has announced the opening of its new bar on property, the Morningside Room. Located just off the stairs on the first floor of the Main Lodge, the Morningside Room officially opened to the public on Tuesday, July 19.
Built as a sanctuary for guests to enjoy specialty-made craft cocktails and hand-selected wines and beers, the Morningside Room is a stop-off before dining at the restaurant or a setting to host reception bites and beverages during the property’s executed weddings.
The Lodge’s food and beverage team has designated the space as its own and created a cocktail menu featuring unique takes on classics and new seasonal additions such as Peachy Keen, using product from the area’s newest distillery, Company Distillery’s bourbon, peach nectar, lemon and topped in merlot. The remainder of the beverage program offers a list of local craft beers and liquors, as well as wines.
To complement the drinks selection, RT Lodge Executive Chef Trevor Stockton will offer a menu of bar snacks and small plates that include local favorites such as the Lodge Pimiento Cheese, house-made charcuterie and Smoked Trout Dip made with North Carolina rainbow trout, all served on custom McQueen Pottery, made specifically for the bar. A broader food menu for the Morningside Room will follow come fall 2022.
“We are thrilled to expand our offerings in keeping with the Lodge’s rich history of welcoming and hosting guests as the Morningside Room is a nod to our beloved original owner,” states RTLodge’s president, Beth McCabe Holman. “The original lounge was small and intimate, so we wanted to create a space that embodied Walker’s spirit of hospitality and build out more room for guests to be able to take advantage of and enjoy the Lodge. When designing the bar, the goal was to appeal to all generations of guests who stop in or stay with us, no matter the season.”
The room, designed by Stephanie Sabbe of Nashville’s Sabbe Interior Design and Johnson Architecture and built by Denark Construction, invokes the spirit of the 1920s with a tented ceiling and backbar detailing. The interior reflects a jewel box while emitting a warm glow from the exterior in the evening. Historical architectural design joins a mix of plaids and florals.
Offering both inside seating and patio access, the Morningside Room seats 13 at the bar and 24 throughout the room, including the green velvet sofa by the fireplace. The bar was named as an ode to the structure’s original moniker: Morningside, the home of Susan Wiley Cooper Walker. Walker personally designed the residence that was built in 1932, and is now recognized on the National Register of Historic Places with acknowledgement for its classical revival architecture.
Falling in love with the lush wooded surroundings, she moved to Maryville from Pennsylvania to be closer to her sister after her husband John Walker, a business associate of Andrew Carnegie, passed away.
The Main Lodge is indoor space for guest connection, with an elegant dining room and lounge, plus communal spaces complete with fireplaces and leather club chairs. The gardens and grounds surrounding the property offer moments of tranquil restoration through time spent in rocking chairs, by the koi pond, or on one of the secluded greenery-laden paths in the woods.
Guests looking for a night away can experience a retreat in the Walker and Wiley guest houses — named as an ode to the original resident of the Lodge. The Restaurant at RT Lodge serves dishes hinged on the regional culinary traditions and local ingredients from area purveyors, including Stockton’s own family’s hog farm in Gainesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.