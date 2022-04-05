In celebration of Ruby Tuesday turning 50, the casual dining restaurant is inviting guests to enjoy delicious burgers starting at $8.99 while they spin for a chance to win $500,000, free food and gift cards. As part of the milestone birthday celebration, guests can also try a new birthday cake dessert made specially for Ruby Tuesday from famed Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bakery.
“The past five decades have been full of delicious dishes and celebrations which is why we believe our 50th shouldn’t be anything less,” said Ruby Tuesday’s CEO Shawn Lederman. “For our milestone birthday, we’re serving up five of our beloved burgers, and one new addition, at incredible prices to thank our guests for 50 years of loyalty. But we are not stopping there. We are also giving back to our guests through surprise giveaways and hosting an amazing anniversary contest as a special thank you for allowing us to be a part of their communities.”
Now through April 28, Ruby Tuesday guests can digitally spin to win one of more than a million dollars in prizes including free food items like the Endless Garden Bar, Ultimate Chicken Sandwich, Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie, Ruby’s Cheeseburger, Coconut Shrimp Appetizer, Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Cheddar Queso & Chips and Lava Cake. Prizes and awards don’t end there. Additional spin-to-win giveaways include five $25 gift cards that will be given away every day, one $100 gift card each week and two $500 gift card giveaways throughout the month.
Guests will also have the opportunity to win a grand prize of $500,000. In order to play, guests will scan a QR code located on the in-store menu which will take them to a digital slot machine powered by CataBoom, Ruby Tuesday’s gamification and rewards platform partner. As an added thank you to regular guests, Ruby Tuesday employees are also nominating guests to receive a special $50 gift card for their continued support.
Additionally, Ruby Tuesday’s guests will enjoy special pricing, starting at $8.99, on six mouthwatering burgers — the Ruby’s Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, Queso Jalapeño and Bacon Burger, Alpine Swiss Burger, Smokehouse Burger and the Colossal Burger for $12.99 as part of the 50th anniversary celebration. For dessert, guests can enjoy birthday cake from Carlo’s Bakery for $6.99.
All 50th anniversary menu items and classic menu selections can be enjoyed at all local Ruby Tuesday restaurants or guests can take it to go through Ruby TueGo and local delivery partners for a convenient lunch or dinner to share with family and friends. For more information on the 50th anniversary celebration and prizes, please visit www.rubytuesday.com/birthday.
