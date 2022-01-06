On Jan. 29, Run 4 Their Lives Knoxville will hold its ninth annual 5K Walk & Run event at UT Gardens on University of Tennessee campus.
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, as decreed by presidential proclamation. January is also known as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It is a key time for us all as individuals to educate ourselves about human trafficking and crucially to learn to spot the signs of trafficking.
Founded in 2009, Run 4 Their Lives Races are Freedom 4/24 events that aim to raise awareness of sexual exploitation and human trafficking across the country. This event invites walkers and runners of all ages to take part in a 5K Jan. 29.
Participants can also fundraise for Freedom 4/24. Anyone who raises $50, runs for free. Run 4 Their Lives is a Freedom 4/24 event (www.freedom424.org), in partnership with Knoxville partner, Street Hope TN (www.streethopetn.org) and since its inception, the race has grown every year with runners, families and people who are passionate about seeing human trafficking and sexual exploitation come to an end.
“In 2020, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a four-fold increase in online child sexual exploitation from 2019. This is simply unacceptable,” Rachael Smith, Programs Manager, said. “We believe that this event can be a day where the community uses the Run 4 Their Lives 5K as a platform to raise awareness, become advocates, and educate themselves on the issues and prevalence of human trafficking and sexual exploitation and learn how they can actively prevent it.
Local businesses, community leaders, volunteers, and individuals can join us through participating with us in-person or through fundraising to take their advocacy one step further. To end human trafficking, we have to prevent it.”
Learn more, fundraise, and register at: knox.free
