God’s Work, Our Hands is an annual service day of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. On Sept. 12, over 40 members of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville lent a helping hand to Family Promise.
Family Promise of Blount County provides temporary and transitional housing as well as resources to families experiencing homelessness in the area. St. Paul Lutheran Church has been serving as one of the original host churches for families since Family Promise opened its doors over 10 years ago. Although families haven’t been able to travel between host churches due to the pandemic, St. Paul wanted to continue its support in other ways through the God’s Work, Our Hands event.
The day began with Executive Director of Family Promise Caroline Lamar giving an inspiration talk during worship. “I really liked that the executive director reminded us that this is just one moment in the family’s life, not something that should define them,” said Hannah Hatmaker, one of the several youths that volunteered, “It made me really think about those families and how I wanted to help.”
Worship concluded with volunteers going out to work. One group painted conference rooms and another sorted donated clothing at the Day Center and offices. Another group was in our church sorting and cleaning items used during our host weeks. In addition to volunteering time, St. Paul Lutheran Church presented Family Promise with two Blessing Boxes stocked with food. The Blessing Boxes can be found at the Second Chance Thrift Store, 705 E. Lincoln Road in Alcoa. It is available for any individual or family experiencing food insecurities.
The day ended with everyone gathering back at church for a meal and sharing their experiences about what they had done. Marianne Searfoss has been passionate about helping Family Promise since its inception. “When we learned the needs for homeless families who would typically be at a shelter, the congregation felt called to help,” she said.
To learn more about Family Promise, go to their website https://blountfamilypromise.org. To learn more about the ministries and worship at St Paul Lutheran church, contact the office at 865-982-4285 or visit their website stpaulmaryville.org.
