The Maryville-Alcoa Civitan Club is again selling extra-large, sweet Vidalia onions grown in South Georgia. This fundraiser supports the club’s variety of community service projects which help people with developmental and physical challenges in the Blount County area. Anticipated delivery (harvesting weather permitting) is second week of May. A 10-pound bag is $11. To place your order, call Audrey Pettis at 865-368-5382; Linda Ullom 727-692-7813; Diane Sumner 615-804-5334. The deadline is May 8.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.